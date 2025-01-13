The Rookie Season 7 finds Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) and Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil) existing in different dynamics following their unsuccessful attempt at a romantic relationship. Both characters have taken duties as training officers, putting them once again in each other's paths. The remaining question is whether the show will revisit their feelings for each other, and according to showrunner Alexi Hawley, that's the goal. When ScreenRant asked if they were heading back to a will-they/won't-they dynamic, he said, "Yeah, I mean I think we are. I don't think you could avoid it. Their chemistry is so dynamic. It's just baked in." However, some trust was broken when Tim broke up with Lucy, and regaining that will be a journey. Hawley talked about some issues they must overcome before getting together, saying:

"But part of the journey that they're on is, what does it look like going forward? And are the feelings still there? And if they are, can Lucy trust him again? And if so, he's still her supervisor, which means it's not okay, right? So there's all these obstacles still, but I think obviously there's a desire down at the core of this for that to happen."

'The Rookie' Finds a Way to Keep a Broken Up Chenford Together

Image via Disney

The breakup could have meant the show lost one of it's best pairings. In the Season 7 premiere, however, it was revealed that their new duties keep them close to each other, allowing viewers to enjoy their playful dynamics and give them the time to work out their issues. Hawley admitted that the new rookies were built around Lucy and Tim's personalities so that they could challenge each training officer. "It became the fun of, who do they get? Who's a better foil for them? Obviously, for Tim, having somebody who was not scared of him seemed like a fun idea. And for Lucy, having somebody who works her last nerve constantly in his earnest — nobody is nicer than Seth on his face. It seems cruel to be mean to him, but yet, also watch your muzzle," Hawley said. Maybe they shouldn't have made that bet since their work is cut out for them.

In the next episode of The Rookie Season 7, Episode 2, "The Watcher," the team is tasked with community policing while hunting for a local vigilante. Meanwhile, Celina’s (Lisseth Chavez) instincts are tested, and Tim and Lucy discover secrets about the two new rookies.

Tune in to ABC on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. to watch all-new episodes of The Rookie. You can also catch up with past episodes on Hulu in the US.

