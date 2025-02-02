Editor's Note: The following contains The Rookie Season 7 Episode 4 spoilers.

Whenever a new recurring character is introduced on The Rookie, the odds are pretty high that this person is going to turn out to be a villain. Some examples include Monica Stevens (Bridget Regan), Blair London (Danielle Campbell), and, of course, Detective Nick Armstrong (Harold Perrineau). The Armstrong twist was the best of these, as it was slowly built up over the course of Season 2, and he was previously shown to be a seemingly real friend and confidante to John Nolan (Nathan Fillion).

When The Rookie introduced its two latest rookies, Miles Penn (Deric Augustine) and Seth Ridley (Patrick Keleher), in the Season 7 premiere, it looked like they would both become likable new additions to Midwilshire division. This is certainly the case for Miles, who was initially introduced as arrogant and stubborn, but has since been shown to be a more nuanced and layered character. Seth, on the other hand, has always felt like a bit of a one-dimensional character. This week's episode of The Rookie confirms that this is intentional, and that Seth may not be who he claims to be. Through this storyline, The Rookie also seems to be bringing Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil) and Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) back towards each other.

Lucy Learns That Seth Has Been Lying in 'The Rookie's Latest Episode