It's been a fun-filled, action-packed seventh season of the police procedural drama The Rookie, following the "oldest" new cop, Nathan Fillion's John Nolan. The Fillon-led series has already been renewed for an eighth season following yet another season wherein its popularity has only grown. While it's exciting news that the show will return to ABC, Season 7 still needs to wrap up its storylines before audiences can begin to turn their minds far into the future. One of the storylines that one would need to keep an eye on now and into the future is the will-they-won't-they dynamic between Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) and Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil), aka Chenford. Their relationship is one that a co-star seems to enjoy a lot.

Shawn Ashmore plays Assistant District Attorney Wesley Evers, and the actor has revealed in an interview with ScreenRant that he quite enjoys Chenford's present dynamic. Already in a committed relationship of his own with his wife, Angela Lopez (Alyssa Diaz), Ashmore's Wesley knows all about the challenges of being in a relationship. Chenford decided to use the holiday as an opportunity to dip their foot in steamy waters, and Ashmore likes their odds. "I mean, I think they're pretty good. The odds are pretty good. I do have to say, that post, I shouldn't have posted because there were so many people internationally that weren't caught up and were devastated and so mad at me. I was like, 'Oh! It's out there. It's on the internet. It's aired,'" he says.

Tim and Lucy's dynamic can be frustrating to watch as audiences simply pine for the couple to get together and stay together. However, Ashmore isn't exactly in that camp, and while he wishes they'd become an item, the actor doesn't mind their "will-they-won't-they" dynamic. He adds:

"I think their chances are, I mean...come on. They love each other. They're into each other. I really do like the will-they-won't-they and on-again-off-again. I think that it keeps it interesting. Again, who knows if they'll end up forever?"

Ashmore Feels Optimistic About Chenford on 'The Rookie'