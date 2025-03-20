When it comes to what the officers of the Mid-Wilshire Police Department have had to undergo in the ABC hit drama series, The Rookie, it is fair to say they have all the bases covered. Season 7 of the police procedural drama has already seen its fair share of crazies this season, but it seems like there is more to come down the line. Having joined the show in a recurring role in Season 5, Lisseth Chavez, who plays Officer Selena Juarez on the show, has teased that season 7 will contain an episode that is on a much darker side than we have seen so far.

Joining the force as a rookie, Selena is paired with John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), who is to serve as her Training Officer. It is fair to say that the pair have worked well together, as Selena has recently become a P2. Going forward, Chavez admits that things are set to get darker in the show's current season. Speaking in an interview with Screen Rant, the actress revealed tht while she can't recall the episode number, or reveal too much in the way of details, she says Season 7 will will contain a dark episode, and she is excited for it. On any episodes she's most excited for fans to see, Chavez responds, saying:

"There is, but it's a little bit on the darker side. I am excited. I'm excited to see how everything got put together. I don't know what I can say. I don't even remember the episode number. But I am excited for a specific episode. It is a little bit more on the darker side."

As previously mentioned, The Rookie, has not in anyway shied away from some of the more trickier subject matters. Be it domestic abuse, serial killers, gang warfare, and whatever it is that police officers in Los Angeles might have to encounter, the show has it covered. However, Chavez's comments does point towards something alot more sinister, and given that the show treaded some morally ambigious grounds with the return and eventual of elimination of Bailey's ex-husband, Jason Wyler's (Steve Kazee), it would be interesting to see which direction this dark episode leans.

New Love on 'The Rookie'?