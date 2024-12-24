The Rookie is coming back and we have images for the premiere episode! The hit ABC series is returning for Season 7 and we're back with Nathan Fillion's John Nolan. The show began with Nolan living out his life-long dream of wanting to be a police officer. He was one of the oldest rookies in the department and now, after 6 seasons, he has grown as a character as well as in the department. The show has become one of the most talked about shows on television and fans are excited for what Season 7 holds for us. And now, we have images of the first episode to unpack!

The images include Fillion along with the rest of our beloved cast. We have looks at Melissa O'Neill's Lucy Chen, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, and, of course, a look at Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. For fans of the X-Men movies, we also get to see Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, the husband of Angela Lopez. We don't learn much about our favorite team in these images but it is nice to see our favorite characters back in action. We haven't seen a new episode of The Rookie since Season 6 wrapped up back on May 21, 2024. The new season is set to premiere on January 7, 2025.

The Season 7 premiere is titled "The Shot" and the synopsis reads as follows: "As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth."

Nathan Fillion Is One of Television's Best