Things have been moving up for Lisseth Chavez's Officer Selena Juarez at the Mid-Wilshire Police Department in Season 7 of The Rookie. By the time last Tuesday's episode of the hit ABC drama series aired, we had a new romance to prospectively sink our collective teeth into. In The Rookie Season 7, Episode 10, "Chaos Agent," there was enough drama going on around the station that it required an all-hands-on-deck policy to contain. It did, however, end on a positive note for Celina and her new boyfriend, Rodge (Zander Hawley), as the newly-promoted P2 used her recently acquired skills to track down some of his stolen items. So, what drew Celina to Rodge?

The Rookie is not lacking in terms of romantic couples for audiences to get attached to. Celina's former training officer, John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), and his wife, Bailey Nune (Jenna Dewan) come to mind. As do their colleagues; Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil) and Tim Bradford (Eric Winter), aka Chenford, are also another couple to look out for. Speaking in an interview with Parade, Chavez explains what it is about Rodge, the musician that her character finds so attractive. Her comments read:

“It’s his quirkiness. It’s the way he sings. I think it’s in the voice. Right off the bat, she really liked his music. I feel like she understood him, and she didn’t really take it too seriously. She really loved ‘Daddy Cop.' And right off the bat, both times, she danced to his songs. She was even singing to his music, even while working.”

Celina and John have been working closely together for some time now, and the pair have had several interactions with the garage band, with whom Rodge serves as lead singer. Celina and John share a close relationship, and Celina's feelings towards Rodge is sure to be a comic angle to their relationship going forward, given that John sees Rodge as a nemesis, as he dislikes the song "Daddy Cop" written by Rodge about him.

Relationships Are Never Storm-Free