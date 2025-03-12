Everything worked out at the end in The Rookie Season 7, Episode 9, "The Kiss," but if anything is clear about Mid-Wilshire after seven seasons, the next problem is always on the horizon. In The Rookie Season 7, Episode 10, "Chaos Agent," the station deals with multiple problems that send it to chaos. According to the logline for the March 18 episode, the team is split in various directions as some members deal with stabings of three young girls while the station receives some prisoners and a wild animal. ABC released a sneak peek of the episode previewing these three arcs that worsen with every turn.

"John (Nathan Fillion), Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) and Angela (Alyssa Diaz) investigate the suspicious stabbing of three teenage girls. Back at the station, the team experiences technical difficulties while managing a group of prisoners and a wild animal."

Chaos Reigns in 'The Rookie' Season 7 Episode 10

"Three girls were just found stabbed in Griffith Park," Gray (Richard T. Jones) informs Nolan and Lucy when the video above begins, previewing the case they and Detective Lopez will handle. The trio begins their investigation, which includes interviewing some witnesses to the stabbings, but their stories don't add up. "They're both lying," says Nolan. Meanwhile, the station receives some inmates to house, which strains their resources. "This station cannot get any more chaotic," Sergeant Gray says, and as if on cue, power goes out. Can't get more chaotic? True chaos begins when some inmates decide this is the opportunity they've been waiting for and to stage a breakout. Even Smitty is not spared the ensuing chaos as one inmate gives him a thorough beating, takes his gun, and runs. "I need a complete lockdown of the station," Gray says.

The Rookie has resolved some of the biggest cliffhangers from Season 6 with the Jason (Steve Kazee) situation behind Nolan and Bailey (Jenna Dewan). However, that introduced them to someone new, and Malvado (Jimmy Gonzalez) became part of their history. Fillion told Collider that Malvado will be back later in the season to offer some resolution to the storyline. "We are going to see that come back and there's going to have to be some kind of resolution. That is a dark cloud hanging over both John and Bailey right now, and I'm excited to have for them to have some resolution," the actor said. He also teased Monica (Bridget Regan) and Oscar's (Matthew Glave) return, saying:

"We're going to have Bridget come back and Matt come back as both Monica and Oscar. Two people who have been thorns in the sides of these police officers for some time now, especially Oscar, boy, he's been a real rat."

Tune in to ABC on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. to watch new episodes of The Rookie and see how arcs play out. Catch up on Hulu in the US.