Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Rookie Season 7, Episode 11. After their devastating breakup during the last season of The Rookie, Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil) and Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) have slowly been making their way back to each other this season. While I don't like seeing them broken up, I don't mind the fact that the show is taking its time with their reconciliation. And besides, Tim and Lucy hardly act like two people who are broken up, anyway. They are still each other's closest friend on the job, and he was her number one confidant throughout the whole situation with Seth (Patrick Keleher). They even hooked up on Valentine's Day, although they agreed it would be a one-time thing (the preview for next week's April Fool's Day episode proves otherwise).

Tim and Lucy made some major progress toward their future reconciliation during the wildfire, but since then, they've just gone back to the flirty yet generally platonic way that they've been this season. There are certainly some issues that Tim and Lucy need to work through in order to get back together, but it was feeling like The Rookie was starting to drag out their reunion for plot reasons. This week's episode, "Speed," continues that trend – that is, until that last scene between them, which gives me the most hope that I've had for this pairing since the midseason finale.

Tim Helps Lucy Prepare for Being a Sergeant in 'The Rookie's Latest Episode