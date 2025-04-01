Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Rookie Season 7, Episode 11.The diabolically sinister Monica Stevens (Bridget Regan) made her long-awaited return to The Rookie in the latest episode, the aptly titled "Speed." She was revealed as the mastermind behind a harrowing heist on a bus, where the undercover officers, John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Celina Juarez (Lisseth Chavez), deal with two brothers, Joel (Jacob Pitts) and Tommy Howser (Josh Pafchek), who hijack a Metro bus with a bomb. The reveal of Monica as the true culprit of the bus heist has grave implications for the officers in the Mid-Wilshire Division and, perhaps, additional victims. It's time to unpack the blockbuster return of Monica Stevens in The Rookie.

Monica Stevens Orchestrated the Bomb Threat as a Decoy

Monica Stevens made her last appearance in The Rookie during the Season 6 finale, "Escape Plan." In her last scene, Monica flees from a shootout in Argentina. Earlier in the episode, the Mid-Wilshire Division was building a case against Monica since she was using compromising data from patient sessions with police psychiatrist Doctor Blair London (Danielle Campbell). Monica would then sell the information to the criminal underworld to disrupt LAPD activities. She also enjoyed having corrupt police officers in her pocket and acting in her interests. Nolan and Nyla Harper (Mekia Cox) saved Dr. London from being traded by Monica to an underworld money launderer in Argentina, Jakob Olmstead (Casper Andreas), as the LAPD needed Dr. London as a witness to expose Monica. After that, Monica was lying low and under the radar, not appearing again in the series, until now.

During "Speed," the Howser brothers hijack a Metro bus with a bomb threat, where Nolan and Juarez were already undercover to monitor activity on a high-crime-rate bus line. However, the entire event was merely a ploy concocted by Monica. She employed another agent on the bus, Denise Summers (Molly McCook), who posed as an innocent and pregnant bystander. The true goal was for the Howser brothers to create havoc with the bus threat and distract the LAPD. During the chaos, Denise steals the ID of a government worker who was also traveling on the bus. When Denise is unknowingly released, she data mines the government worker's card and sends all the data to Monica before the LAPD catches on to Denise's involvement. It is unknown what type of login data was taken, but it's clear from Monica's dialogue with Denise that the information is quite valuable and extremely sensitive. Additionally, if Monica is involved, her intentions are seldom good.

Monica's Current Whereabouts Are Unknown