Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Rookie Season 7, Episode 12.Season 7 of The Rookie has been very intentional in building up to the reconciliation of Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) and Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil). It's always been clear that their breakup was never going to be permanent, but that doesn't make it any less difficult to see them separated. So far, this season has moved Tim and Lucy through the stages of finding their way back to each other. They first started to get back to their old dynamic by playfully competing with each other, then he helped her through the situation with Seth (Patrick Keleher), and finally, they admitted their continued feelings for each other in a near-death experience during the wildfire.

Tim and Lucy were keeping a careful distance after the fire, but last week's conversation between the two of them broke the ice. Lucy finally told Tim that she is planning to eventually forgive him for their breakup, and, for the first time since the midseason finale, The Rookie was treating this relationship with the care that it deserves. In this week's April Fool's Day episode, though, The Rookie plays with this dynamic in a more casual way, and it's a real disappointment. Ultimately, this latest development in The Rookie feels like one step forward and two steps back for Chenford.

In 'The Rookie's Latest Episode, Tim and Lucy Celebrate April Fool's Day

This week's episode of The Rookie, "April Fools," starts with Lucy showing up to Tim's house the night before April Fool's Day. She's very literal in her definition of the holiday being from midnight to midnight, and she says that they should do an April Fool's prank where they act like a couple for the day. It doesn't make any sense, and there is no obvious party whom they are pranking, but it's obviously just a loophole to act like a couple without thinking about the future of their relationship. Sure enough, throughout the episode, they act all coupley, which is not even that different from how they've been acting all season.

The main difference, obviously, is that Lucy and Tim hook up in secret at work throughout the day. Celina (Lisseth Chavez) is onto them because they are not subtle at all. What is a little odd is that Lucy doesn't tell Celina the truth about her and Tim. She clearly isn't ready to get back together yet, and there is the chain of command issue, but it is odd that she hides it from her own roommate. Towards the end of the episode, Sergeant Grey (Richard T. Jones) calls Tim and Lucy into his office, where he yells at them for defying the chain of command and secretly getting back together in a scene that feels out of place. Lucy and Tim laugh and claim that they pranked him, and then he fakes a heart attack to prank them. Tim and Lucy end the episode leaving to go hook up again, and it's suggested that they will go back to whatever their new normal is the following day.

'The Rookie's Latest Episode Undercuts Chenford's Building Tension