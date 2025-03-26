Like any other special day, whether official or not, the LAPD is always prepared for something never before seen. April Fools arrives in The Rookie Season 7, Episode 12, "April Fools," and one harmless joke takes a bad turn. "An April Fools’ prank on LAPD’s social media leads to citywide chaos. Meanwhile, John’s (Nathan Fillion) T.O. skills are tested, Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) is assigned a challenging case, and Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) play a joke on the team," read the official logline for the April 1 episode. ABC released a sneak peek of the episode, which shows Lucy and Tim suspending the rules for the day. However, chaos erupts and sends the city into The Purge territory when the law is suspended as a joke.

People who want to be together even though they know it might be a bad idea find reasons to justify it. "It's April Fools Day, which means nothing counts," Lucy tells Tim when she shows up at his door in the video below. Tim does not need to be told twice, and the duo starts making out. Meanwhile, an intern makes a huge mistake when trying to partake in the shenanigans associated with the day. "City of Los Angeles: For the next 3 hours, ALL CRIME IS LEGAL. Go nuts, and don't call us," the intern posts on LAPD's official social media channels. The police hope people will get that it's just a joke, but their hopes are dashed when chaos erupts. It is a truly testing day for Nolan, who has a new rookie, and the criminals expect cops to stand and do nothing. Arson, vandalism, and looting take over the city, and in the middle of it all, casualties emerge. It's an uphill task to try and quell the lawlessness while helping those in need.

'The Rookie's April Fools Episode Has "a Lot of Tomfoolery"

Previewing the episode to TV Line, series star Richard T. Jones teased a lot of stupid jokes. "We have a lot of pranks going on in that particular episode. With Tim and Lucy, the prank is [SPOILER REDACTED]. There’s a lot of tomfoolery going around," he told the outlet. Lieutenant Gray's job is to try to stop a lot of it. Or is it? "I’m trying to stop it, mostly — I’m kind of buzzkill in that episode — but I also have a little something up my sleeve…," teased T. Jones.

What is everyone up to? What does Gray have up his sleeve? Tune in to ABC on Tuesday, April 1, to find out.