Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Rookie Season 7, Episode 12.There are some folks who ride hard for April Fool's Day, planning the most elaborate pranks. Now that social media has gotten in on the holiday, there are even more shenanigans that take place on this day every year. You would think that the Los Angeles Police Department would take themselves so seriously that no one would participate in the antics, but let's just say that the Mid-Wilshire precinct in The Rookie is definitely the victim of some foolishness on April 1. While some of these pranks are fairly harmless, one does lead to a citywide crime event, à la The Purge. Despite the spree, this episode gives us another chapter in the Chenford romance, which makes all the April Fool's pandemonium worth it.

Is Chenford Heating Up Again in 'The Rookie'?

The episode opens with Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neill) arriving at Tim Bradford's (Eric Winter) house with the brilliant idea of using April Fool's Day as a "hall pass." She claims they're not actually together, but a 24-hour window that allows them to hook up is the perfect excuse for a little romance. If anyone thinks they're back together, they can simply claim it's an April Fool's joke. Despite the mayhem that's unfolding around them throughout the day, they do manage to get in a quick make-out session at the station before the April 1 deadline expires. But the two (sorta) lovebirds are not as discreet as they think.

By briefly touching hands at roll call, Celina Juarez (Lisseth Chavez) is quickly onto them. She confronts Lucy by claiming she's glowing, but Lucy maintains nothing is going on with Tim. At the end of the episode, Sgt. Wade Grey (Richard T. Jones) calls Chenford into his office to reprimand them for dating again without notifying anyone. They protest that it's just an April Fool's joke, and then Grey clutches his chest and nearly collapses. Just as it seems that Grey is succumbing to a heart attack, he lands a one-two punch: he's merely pulling off his own April Fool's prank and is perfectly fine. That should teach Chenford to play with our hearts.

Wesley Is Tasked With Covering a Difficult Case in 'The Rookie' Season 7 Episode 12

Wesley Evers (Shawn Ashmore) is given a case that has an apt name for April Fool's. Ben Dover (yep, that's his name) is being charged with murder, and Wesley has 24 hours to decide whether he should take the case to trial or not. Wesley asks his better half, Angela Lopez (Alyssa Diaz), for help. Along with Nyla Harper (Mekia Cox), the trio discover that the victim was killed in a parking garage, and an eyewitness saw Dover on the scene. She also claims to have seen him drop something in a nearby garbage can — exactly where the murder weapon was later recovered. But something seems amiss when they interview the witness. It appears she has been coached by the lead detective on the case. He angrily confronts Nyla and Angela, but through expert detective work, they discover that he was actually having an affair with the wife of the murder victim. He killed his competition and then blackmailed the witness to cover his tracks. He tries to come after Nyla and Angela, but they're still able to apprehend him, officially putting an end to the Ben Dover case.

'The Rookie' Season 7 Episode 12 Features Nolan Taking on a Challenging New Recruit