Celina Juarez (Lisseth Chavez) is no longer a rookie, and after completing her training, she's ready to take on the streets solo. The Rookie Season 7, Episode 13, "Three Billboards," makes her first solo ride an affair to remember when she's pinned down in a dangerous situation without any backup. "When anti-LAPD billboards emerge throughout the city, the team searches for who’s responsible. Meanwhile, a car bombing prompts an investigation, Miles (Deric Augustine) reconnects with an old friend, and John (Nathan Fillion) and Bailey (Jenna Dewan) assess their ability to adopt," reads the logline for the episode airing on April 8, teasing the various arcs to be tackled. ABC also released a sneak peek of the episode, previewing Nolan and Bailey's attempt to adopt and Celina's rough first day.

Now that Bailey's ex-husband is not dedicating his life to ending hers, she and her husband, Nolan, can breathe a sigh of relief. They had been considering having children, but that had to take the backseat as things became more complicated. The complications have been resolved for the most part, and now they can look forward. The couple meets with a social worker to learn their options regarding adoption, but it's not that easy, according to the video below. Looking at their files, she's concerned about their high-risk jobs. The stories they tell "are in another stratosphere," she says. "It'd be easier to talk about the days you didn't die," she adds. That doesn't sound good. Meanwhile, Celina finds herself in a dicey situation when, during her first solo call, she finds herself stuck inside the house of a really bad guy without backup, and she's unsure if it's empty. A fight ensues outside when her target tries to make a run for it, and his choice of weapons worsens an already bad situation.

There Will Be More Celina and John in 'The Rookie' Season 7

As Celina progresses in her career, her scenes with other characters, especially her training officer, will reduce. For viewers who will miss their hilarious dynamics, Chavez told Parade they shouldn't give up just yet. "But now, as a P2, she makes her own calls. There are times where she is going to ride solo, and it gives her more opportunity to grow and to continue to trust herself. But it doesn’t mean that she’s not going to be paired with other people. It’s not the end of Celina and John," the actress said. "Three Billboards" is not one of those instances, but John promises to be there when she needs him, and he comes through later on.

Tune in to ABC on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET to watch new episodes of The Rookie.