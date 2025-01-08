The Rookie is back, and Season 7 feels like the best yet. From rejuvenated narratives as new rookies join the precinct to the focus on thrilling action, there is a lot to be excited about. The Rookie Season 7, Episode 1, "The Shot," introduced Seth, nicknamed The Virgin (Patrick Keleher), and Miles, nicknamed Texas (Deric Augustine), Tim (Eric Winter), and Lucy's (Melissa O'Neil) new rookies while Nolan (Nathan Fillion) contended with the downside of his advancing age while working a physically demanding job. In Episode 2, "The Watcher," Nolan gets some respite as Celina's (Lisseth Chavez) plainclothes day arrives, and Nolan becomes a mere observer on their shift. Training for the new rookies continues, as teased in the official logline below, but both TOs are in for some surprises. A sneak peek of the episode from a promo video shared by ABC previews these storylines that give rise to another action-filled hour of The Rookie.

"The team is tasked with community policing while hunting for a local vigilante. Meanwhile, Celina’s instincts are tested, and Tim and Lucy discover secrets about the two new rookies."

Rookies Take Center Stage in 'The Rookie' Season 7, Episode 8.

Don't they grow up quickly? The other day, Nolan, Chen, and Jackson were doing their plainclothes day. Nolan has trained his rookie, and plain clothes day arrives for Celina, where she finally gets to cruise as she would if she graduates. While the training officer should be present during plain clothes day, they are there in an observational capacity, and this day can make or break a rookie's career. The video above finds an ecstatic Celina who is thrilled to finally drive the shop and make calls by herself. The day turns out to be quite eventful as she relies on herself to make split-second decisions that could mean life or death. Speaking to TV Line about Celina's plain clothes day, The Rookie showrunner Alexi Hawley lauded Chavez's performance, saying,

"Yeah, Liz (Lisseth Chavez) is amazing. It’s one of those joys where you cast these actors and you know they’re good, but then they show up and you’re like, “Ohhh, I had no how good they really are.” And that was definitely the case with Liz. She sparkles so much. She is a joy, and we can really play with that."

The promo teases a lot of action as Miles attempts to prove himself to his TO by doing some pretty intense takedowns. Elsewhere, Seth is caught up in the surprises that can encounter a rookie police officer, and he must rely on his own determination to keep himself alive. "If you think your rookie might be a liability, I need you to let me know," Lieutenant Grey (Richard T. Jones) informs Chen, teasing some bad things for Seth. Meanwhile, the #Chenford competition heats up, but is it a ruse for them to spend more time together? They sure seem like they're going on a date.

Tune in to ABC on Tuesday, January 14, to catch "The Watcher" when the episode airs at 10 p.m. ET. Stream past episodes on Hulu.

