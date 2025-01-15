Bailey's (Jenna Dewan) return would be a happy occasion for John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), but the current state of affairs does not allow it. After his prison breakout in the Season 6 finale, Jason has been an impending threat in Nolan and Bailey's lives. With Bailey away for a while, Nolan got some respite, but she is set to return to The Rookie Season 7, Episode 3, "Out of Pocket," and with her, the threat of Jason's (Steve Kazee) return. According to the episode's logline below, Nolan wants to do everything he can to ensure his wife's safety before she returns. ABC released a sneak peek of the episode, which finds Nolan beside himself with worry, and he causes those close to him to start worrying, too.

"Ahead of Bailey’s return home, John looks for clues to locate Jason Wyler. Then, Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) swap rookies; a friendly face resurfaces at the station, and Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) feels unsettled over Angela (Alyssa Diaz)."

Nolan Spins Like a Top in 'The Rookie' Season 7, Episode 3.

The video above teases two arcs as Nolan takes steps to get Jason back in prison and keep Bailey safe. However, that is easier said than done because Jason is smart and has avoided capture since the breakout. Nolan makes it his mission to find him, leading to extended stakeouts and sleepless nights. He starts becoming paranoid and sees Jason everywhere. When his home alarm goes off, Nolan is convinced Jason has returned to collect his dues. His behavior worries Juarez (Lisseth Chavez), who goes to their superiors with her concerns. At best, Nolan's behavior could cause some serious mental health issues, and the worst-case scenarios are endless, including the tragic outcome from the previous episode, where a man shot his granddaughter by mistake.

The second storyline teased in the episode is Chen and Bradford's relationship. Chen claims she is not interested in pursuing a romantic relationship, given what the previous attempt did to her. Meanwhile, Grey learns of Tim and Lucy's bet about who can train the best rookie. While this is somehow harmless, it's not in the training manual. Grey likes to play practical jokes on his officers and to end this competition; he might decide to have them switch rookies so that they appreciate the task the other person is doing.

The logline also teases a friendly face at the station, but it's unclear who that might be. Could Thorsen (Tru Valentino) have returned from North Hollywood for a shift? Tune in to ABC on Tuesday, January 21, to catch the episode live and find out.

You can also stream past episodes of The Rookie on Hulu in the US.

