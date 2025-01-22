The Rookie Season 7, Episode 4 is titled "Darkness Falling," previewing the ominous tone the show's about to take. Bailey (Jenna Dewan) is back home, and Jason will undoubtedly return to exact his revenge. Meanwhile, the tables turn on Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) when he's implicated in an investigation. The episode's promo video offers a sneak peek, and the entire department goes into overdrive when a serial killer emerges. A race against time begins to catch him before he finds his next victim. The logline below teases another secret from the new rookie Seth (Patrick Keleher), as Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) suspects that there's more than meets the eye about the prospective police officer.

"Following his stint at the LAPD, Wesley returns to the district attorney’s office where his past connects him to the team’s investigation. Meanwhile, Bailey and John (Nathan Fillion) have conflicting feelings over safety, while Lucy grows suspicious of Seth."

Jason and a Serial Killer Threats Loom on 'The Rookie' Season 7, Episode 4.

The video above previews two arcs. Bailey is back in Los Angeles, but Nolan's (Nathan Fillion) instincts tell him Jason (Steve Kazee) will strike sooner or later. It reveals that Bailey is not staying with her husband and is hiding out where it might be harder for Jason to find her. However, she wants to come home, but Nolan stresses the threat she faces if Jason finds her before Nolan can send him back to prison.

Meanwhile, "We have a serial killer at large," Nyla (Mekia Cox) tells patrol officers when a woman is found tied up in the trunk of a car. The team would love to capture the killer, but numerous challenges exist, including the city's size. "We're looking for a very small needle in a very big haystack," says Lopez (Alyssa Diaz). Scenes from the video tease a spirited hunt for the killer who eludes them at every turn, but their opportunity knocks when they learn of his potential new target at a sorority.

While the promo teases a grand hunt for the serial killer, it doesn't seem like a multi-episode story. Jason is the show's prime focus in the immediate future, and Fillion teased a messy resolution. "It's not a storyline that ends with a beautiful, happy storybook ending, tidy little bow. It's morally ambiguous," he told Collider. Jason will test Nolan and Bailey as individuals and as a couple. Even in his absence, he's living rent-free in their minds!

Tune in to ABC on Tuesday, January 28, to watch "Darkness Falling" when the episode airs live at 10 p.m. The next day, it will be available to stream on Hulu alongside other past episodes.

