The relative calm enjoyed by The Rookie in the first four episodes of Season 7 is about to end. Despite being thought to be running away, Jason Wyler (Steve Kazee) remains a huge presence in Bailey's (Jenna Dewan) life as she returns to work. Mid-Wilshire also learned that a copycat of a depraved serial killer is out there, and after a close brush with him, Nyla (Mekia Cox) has first-hand testimony of just what they're up against. In The Rookie Season 7, Episode 5, "Til Death," Nyla struggles following the attack in the abandoned house while Bailey's fear of Jason takes over her life, according to the logline below. ABC released a sneak peek of the January 4 episode, which previews these arcs and teases a grisly outcome for Bailey.

"The team searches for a serial killer as Nyla struggles with the aftermath following the attack. Lucy’s relationship with Seth (Patrick Keleher) takes a turn, while Bailey battles her fear of Jason Wyler."

Bailey's Fear of Jason Turns Catastrophic in 'The Rookie' Season 7, Episode 5.

"Do you really believe that my psychotic ex-husband is on the run?" Bailey's question in the video above sums up her feelings about Jason's purported attempts at fleeing to another part of the country. Bailey returns to work but can't shake the feeling that Jason might show up any time. He must have done a number on her because she freezes when she spots a car speeding while at work. Based on her behavior, she's convinced Jason is back for her, but could it be a random driver? None of that matters when Nolan (Nathan Fillion) receives a phone call, possibly informing him of the accident where Bailey gets run over.

Meanwhile, Nyla spearheads the hunt for the serial killer. Even when her boss tries to convince her that the killer might not strike soon, she wants to be prepared. "He knows we're close. He won't risk another abduction," Grey (Richard T. Jones) says. The precinct enlists Brendon Acres' (Kevin Zegers) talents in this manhunt, teasing some further details about what the character from The Rookie: Feds has been up to. "Til Death" also features Seth Gambles' debut. He plays a vending machine supplier who becomes of interest and will be explored for several episodes.

Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) is dealing with something else altogether after she begins suspecting her boot might be a liar. It is unclear why Seth is making up stories, but liars are never trustworthy, and in this episode, their relationship transforms. A shot of them in their patrol car teases a cooling of this relationship. Did Lucy go too softly on her rookie and need to change tactics?

Tune in to ABC on Tuesdays to watch new episodes of The Rookie. You can also catch up with past episodes on Hulu in the US.