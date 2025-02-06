Love will be in the air intensely when The Rookie returns to our screens on Tuesday, February 11, and the police procedural drama is not about to be left behind. The officers of Mid-Wilshire Division have swapped the uniforms and badges for the glitz and glam of suits and dinner dresses as they attend a charity event. Amidst the somewhat laid back nature of the episode, it would offer the opportunity for previously suppressed feelings to rear their head. The official logline for the February 11 episode sets the stage.

"It's Valentine's Day, and Lt. Grey gives Tim and Lucy an unromantic assignment; John and Celina track down a missing girl; the team sharpens up for a charity gala where multiple relationships come to a head."

Love and Drama are the Order of the Day on Valentine's

The clip begins with John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) at home and oblivious to the fact that it's Valentine's Day. A fact that his wife, Bailey Nune, played by Jenna Dewan, points out. There is also the small issue of what Nolan and Bailey would have to wear to the charity gala that they will be attending. The scene cuts to the event itself and there we see Chenford looking pretty good. At some point during the exchange of pleasantries, Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil) can't stop blushing when Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) chimes in, "She always does," to a compliment of Lucy looking amazing. While love might be brewing all around them, Nolan and Bailey get into a slight misunderstanding with regard to a phone and who Bailey might have been communicating with.

The clip cuts to a scene where Bradford is shirtless in a room with Lucy. Obviously noting the energy in the room, she says, "we shouldn't," to which he responds, "I know." However, the looks being exchanged by both makes it clear that they likely will. But given its TV, this looks expertly set up as one of those moments wherein they are both interrupted, and Bradford has to go back to questioning why he let her go in the first place. An argument can be made that romance has, so far, struggled in The Rookie Season 7, but with Chenford there might be some hope for the romantics. Could the show's Valentine episode serve as the stepping stone to a reconciliation?

The unexpected reintroduction of Rachel Hall (Jasmine Mathews) has most certainly stirred the pot, at least for audiences. But perhaps, it has done the same for Tim as well, with Winter saying recently, "They never broke up because they stopped loving each other. They broke up because Tim didn’t feel he was good enough for her. And I think that’s what the fans have to understand… As a little time has passed, the wound is still there, but it’s healing."

Tune in to ABC on Tuesdays to watch new episodes of The Rookie. You can also catch up with past episodes on Hulu in the US.