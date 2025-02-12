The police procedural drama, The Rookie, focuses on the Los Angeles Police Department being able to solve cases and keeping the streets safe. Besides the dangers of crimefighting, audiences can also tune in for some couple and romance dramas as well. The show's next episode, The Rookie Season 7, Episode 7, "The Mickey" will have a mixture of both, coming together to stir up a perfect blend of television. Ahead of the episode which airs on Tuesday, February 18, a new teaser has been released highlighting what fans can expect. The official logline for the episode reads:

"On Celina's last day as a rookie, John gives her one final test; Bailey makes a new friend; Lucy places her faith in Seth for an undercover assignment."

Love Talk and Police Work Both Play Out in 'The Rookie'

The clip begins with an intervention of sorts. Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) admonishes his colleague, John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), encouraging him to fight for the love he shares with his firefighter wife, Bailey Nune (Jenna Dewan), after their recent travails. It's a course of action Tim reveals he had taken with his own love interest, officer Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil). Romance gives way to real police work, as Nolan and officer Celina Juarez (Lisseth Chavez) conduct a stop and search on a van matching previously relayed descriptions. Their suspicions are valid when the van is revealed to contain a large cache of weapons intended to be sold. Unfortunately, the suspects make a getaway in a police car, with Lieutenant Wade Grey (Richard T. Jones) getting Nolan's solemn pledge to track them down. However, Nolan's job would be made a lot easier if his colleagues quit drooling over one of the suspects.

The next episode of The Rookie is sure to be thrilling and fun if we are to believe the direction the trailer is pointing towards. But there would be the small matter of Chenford to consider once more with Tim offering Nolan what seems like heartfelt advice. After letting their emotions get the better of them on Valentine's Day, Tim and Lucy will have to undergo a reckoning of sorts for their actions. His comments to Nolan, however, reveal a deepsitted regret about how things ended with Lucy. Tim can also take his own advice and fight for the love that clearly still exists between the pair.

Chenford seems to have a brilliant foundation, but the Tim seems to have some issues that require resolution between himself. It is those issues which ultimately drove him towards ending his relationship with Lucy at the end of Season 6. "They never broke up because they stopped loving each other," Winter previously said about his character's romance. "They broke up because Tim didn’t feel he was good enough for her. And I think that’s what the fans have to understand"

