Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Rookie Season 7, Episode 8.The Rookie has officially aired the midseason finale of its seventh season, and it is a truly nailbiting and emotional installment. The episode delivers on a number of storylines that have been building up all season, in an explosive hour of television that ends on a massive cliffhanger. While the LAPD deals with a wildfire, a number of plotlines finally reach their tipping points. Liam Glasser (Seth Gabel), the serial killer who hurt Nyla (Mekia Cox) earlier this season, finally gets caught. James (Arjay Smith) gets shot after trying to help Kylie (Maria Zhang), a woman whom he met at the community center who witnessed a shooting at a club.

While dealing with calls back at the station, Seth Ridley (Patrick Keleher) makes a massive mistake that might just finally lead to his downfall. He doesn't pass the necessary information along when he's told that certain roads aren't safe, which leads to Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) getting trapped in the middle of the fire. It is a terrifying and intense scene that leads to the most emotional moment that Tim and Lucy have shared in a long time — and exactly the sort of moment that I've been hoping for since they broke up last season. These two continue to be everything this season of The Rookie, and I can't wait to see how the second half of Season 7 continues to build towards their reconciliation.

Tim and Lucy Share a Near-Death Experience in 'The Rookie's Midseason Finale