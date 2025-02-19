Something about Liam Glasser (Seth Gamble) in The Rookie Season 7 makes the hair on the back of Detective Nyla Harper's (Mekia Cox) neck stand. She is convinced he is the serial killer who has been terrorizing the city despite his attempts to appear presentable and composed. On the advice of her lieutenant, Nyla has been trying to give him some space but keep tabs on him to make sure she's on him the moment he makes a mistake. However, it hasn't been easy with Liam doing his business as usual. However, in The Rookie Season 7, Episode 8, "Wildfire," matters escalate during a chaotic day in Los Angeles when a wildfire erupts. ABC released a sneak peek of the February 25 episode, showing Nyla jumping into the deep end by directly confronting Liam. Meanwhile, according to the logline below, Seth's continued oddities bear bad fruits.

"Nyla remains suspicious of Liam Glasser as a wildfire erupts, causing chaos in the city. Meanwhile, James tries to help a friend, and Seth makes a costly mistake, putting two of their own in danger."

This Vending Machine Guy Supplies Death, Too

"We have a serial killer at large, and I'll be one to put cuffs on him," Nyla says when the video above begins. She and several other cops tail Liam while he's out and about to remind him they still have their eyes on him, and every time Nyla looks at his face, something doesn't sit right. "Is it hard to keep your real self hidden from your family?" she says after paying Liam a visit at home. Her instincts had better be right because cops have lost their jobs for lesser degrees of harassment. "Do you show the killer inside you to your husband?" Liam comes back at her in the same line of assault.

"Follow Glasser to make sure someone always has eyes on him," Nyla adds, sicing Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Miles (Deric Augustine) on him. Her instincts, thankfully (or unthankfully), turn out to be correct when dispatch finds Liam and "he has a victim." The team tracks him down in the middle of a bad wildfire, which pollutes the atmosphere and affects visibility. Nothing can prepare Nolan for the beating he receives when they breach the house Liam is hiding in, and he's been waiting for them. Will Nyla be able to get her serial killer once and for all?

Tune in to ABC on Tuesday, February 25, to watch "Wildfire" and find out. You can also stream past episodes on Hulu in the US.