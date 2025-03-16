Because The Rookie has been on for seven seasons now, there have been many characters that have come and gone over the years. Some characters have faced tragic exits, like Captain Zoe Andersen (Mercedes Mason) in Season 1 and Jackson West (Titus Makin Jr.) in Season 4. These heroic cops were killed in the line of duty, but their deaths served a purpose in furthering the character development of the Mid-Wilshire police officers. There have also been plenty of characters who haven't been killed off, and who are free to pop up again in future episodes, such as John Nolan's (Nathan Fillion) slacker brother, Pete (Pete Davidson), or the hilariously odd Skip Tracer Randy (Flula Borg). If the series has been able to successfully include some past characters, that begs the question of why The Rookie is fumbling the chance to bring back one fan-favorite character.

Aaron Left the Precinct Before Season 7 of 'The Rookie'

Aaron Thorsen (Tru Valentino) became a member of the Mid-Wilshire family back in Season 4 as a rookie officer. He has a unique perspective on crime-fighting, since he was once arrested (and acquitted) of the murder of his best friend while they were studying abroad in Europe. Aaron also comes from a super wealthy background and has a large social media following (which also makes him stand apart from his fellow officers). In Season 5, Aaron is shot while on the job, and decides to undergo therapy with the department psychiatrist, Dr. Blair London (Danielle Campbell) in Season 6. Dr. London turns out to be working with the villainous Monica Stevens (Bridget Regan). Aaron's connection with the unethical Dr. London convinces him to get a fresh start at the North Hollywood precinct.

Before Season 7 aired, it was announced that Valentino would be leaving the show. But it didn't seem like there was any bad blood, with Valentino posting on Instagram that he cherished his time on the series, and that "you never know who may pop back up in the Mid-Wilshire Precinct." Likewise, showrunner Alexi Hawley noted that Aaron is "still very much alive in our universe, so there's always the possibility that we see him again." So far, the only mention of Aaron was in the first episode of Season 7, when Nolan asks Celina Juarez (Lisseth Chavez) how Aaron is adjusting to working at the North Hollywood station. She responds that he's doing well and is relieved to be around colleagues who don't know about his connection to Dr. London. However, there is no follow-up storyline to truly say goodbye to this character, and there has been no mention of him again this entire season. And now, The Rookie has completely wasted an opportunity to bring the character back into the fold.

Nolan and Aaron Could Easily Have Crossed Paths in This Week's Episode of 'The Rookie'