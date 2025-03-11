After taking a week off, The Rookie is finally addressing the tragedy that struck during Season 7, Episode 8, "Wildfire." The episode ended on a dramatic cliffhanger, with James (Arjay Smith) getting shot in a drive-by alongside community center volunteer Kylie (Maria Zhang). For Nyla Harper (Mekia Cox), who just got a big win by nabbing her serial killer, it's a moment that threatens to derail the life she's constructed with her husband in more ways than one. Ahead of tonight's episode, Collider can share an exclusive sneak peek at the roller coaster of emotions ahead as James and Kylie are rushed to the hospital in critical condition while the veteran detective is shaken to her core.

The footage opens with paramedics rushing James through the hospital doors as Chen (Melissa O'Neil) and Bradford (Eric Winter) watch on. Though his breathing is fine, the wounds are grim, with gunshots to the upper torso and ribcage. Juarez (Lisseth Chavez) doesn't sugarcoat it when asked if it's bad. James's condition, however, isn't near as dire as Kylie's, as she appears unresponsive and is suffering from a life-threatening sucking chest wound. Upon arriving, Harper quickly rushes to James's side to assure him everything will be alright before he's presumably rushed off to surgery. All she knows about Kylie at this point is that she and James worked together at the community center, but the look on Nolan's (Nathan Fillion) face is a reminder that this story is about to get a lot messier once she learns what transpired between the two.

Episode 9 is titled "The Kiss" because it all revolves around the brief intimate moment Kylie had with James that Nolan happened to walk in on. Devastatingly, he missed the full context of James cutting off Kylie and reaffirming his love for his wife. An earlier promo for the episode showed how this misunderstanding blows up into something bigger as Harper is questioned as a suspect and learns that Nolan witnessed the kiss. Assuming James pulls through, the act of infidelity is another threat to his relationship with Harper at a time when they've already faced more challenges than ever over their conflicting views. As that situation unfolds, the rest of the team mobilizes to find the gang member behind the shooting and Juarez takes on her first case with a little help from Bailey (Jenna Dewan).

'The Rookie' Season 7 Returns the Series to Full Strength

Season 7 has marked a dramatic return for The Rookie after the series endured a strike-shorted Season 6, raising the personal stakes with its latest storyline while creating a new foe for the police to deal with following the midseason break. There are plenty more personal developments for the team to build on as the season hits its back half, too. The future of Chenford, in particular, is looking strong after a near-death experience finally got the pair to confront the love and the hurt remaining between them, and Lucy planned to take the Sergeant's exam. Thus far, the Alexi Hawley procedural has continued to be a major draw for ABC and Hulu and is likely heading for a renewal, with the February 11 episode setting all-time highs in views for the series on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ through its first seven days.

The Rookie Season 7, Episode 9, airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET on ABC and arrives on Hulu tomorrow. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.