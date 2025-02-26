With one problem out of the way, The Rookie throws a fresh one at Nyla Harper (Mekia Cox). She finally caught her serial killer, Liam Glasser (Seth Gamble), in Episode 8, "Wildfire," but another problem was developing elsewhere. A woman, Kylie, with ties to organized crime, expressed her feelings for Nyla's husband, James (Arjay Smith), with an unreciprocated kiss. Nolan (Nathan Fillion) was unlucky enough to catch a few seconds of it and lacked the full context. Later, a driveby shooting left James' life at risk, and in The Rookie Season 7, Episode 9, "The Kiss," Nyla's life comes tumbling down. Salt is added to injury when she learns of the kiss, according to a sneak peek of the March 11 episode. Below is the official logline.

"The team mobilizes to locate a suspect after a deadly series of events affects one of their own. Meanwhile, Celina (Lisseth Chavez) takes on her first case with Bailey’s help."

'The Rookie' Season 7, Episode 9 Deals with the Aftermath of the Shooting

"There was a driveby at the shelter, and they got James. It's really bad," Celina shares the news with Lieutenant Grey (Richard T. Jones) as James is rushed to the hospital. "We confirmed that the shooter is a member of 6th Street Devils," Detective Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) shared. Everyone jumps into action to explore motives, and when Grey proposes that the gang might have considered James a threat to their operation, Wesley has some news. "There's another motive we need to explore: jealousy," he says. Grey is filled in on the kiss Nolan saw, which changes things. "You cannot tell Harper what you saw; she's a suspect," he says.

Meanwhile, another detective takes over the case, and Harper needs to be interviewed. Knowing that she's being questioned as a suspect, Harper demands: "I am not answering any questions without my union rep, John Nolan. " It's then that she's hit with a bombshell. "Officer Nolan is the witness who saw your husband kissing Kylie Thomas," the detective says. Harper experiences multiple emotions at once. Her marriage to James has been going through some rough patches, and infidelity is usually a dealbreaker for many relationships. Is this the beginning of the end of the marriage?

New episodes of The Rookie return after two weeks on March 11. Tune in to "The Kiss" to see how everything plays out. In the meantime, you can stream past episodes on Hulu in the US.