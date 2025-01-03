The Rookie has been saving its biggest villains over the years instead of removing them from the board. Their cumulative power proved too much for the characters to handle in the Season 6 finale, and many got away. In Season 7, the show will deal with threats from all sides as Oscar (Matthew Glave), Jason (Steve Kazee), Monica (Bridget Regan), and whoever else pops up in the season tries to get a piece of the characters. Showrunner Alexi Hawley talked to TV Line about what viewers can expect in the upcoming season. He teased the biggest threat, saying,

“Jason will ultimately pose the biggest threat in the first half of the season; he is sort of the existential threat because he is a threat to the family, Bailey (Jenna Dewan) especially. But we’ll also lean into some of the trauma of Bailey’s relationship with Jason that maybe she hasn’t processed yet, the abusive relationship she was in with this guy. That percolates up in the fear of the reunion because part of the drama of the first half of the season is, ‘When is he going to show up?’ And that sense of always being afraid is not healthy, obviously. “

Jason and Bailey Complex History Will Dominate ‘The Rookie’ Season 7

Image via ABC

While Jason might be the biggest threat in the first half, viewers might not see him interact with Bailey until later in the season. Dewan was pregnant when the show went into production. As a result, she might be missing from the early episodes of the season. The show aims to keep Jason’s impending strike looming throughout before his grand return. The rest of the villains will be spread out throughout the season, which thankfully features the regular number of episodes, giving ample time to explore them all. “We’re looking at how we can spread stuff out so we’re not just all diving into all of it at the beginning,” Hawley told TV Line.

“Now recovering from a gunshot wound and feeling the effects of his age, John and the team welcome two new rookies and continue the hunt for two dangerous inmates with very personal vendettas following their prison escape” in the premiere episode of The Rookie Season 7, titled “The Shot.”

Tune in to ABC on Tuesday, January 7, at 10 p.m. ET to watch the episode. Stream past episodes on Hulu before new ones debut.

