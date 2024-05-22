The Big Picture Season 7 of The Rookie promises more thrilling drama and challenges for the characters, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

Executive producer Alexi Hawley hints at potential relationship developments and the return of the will they, won't they dynamic in the upcoming season.

The show has been renewed for another season due to its success in bringing in viewers and delivering high-stakes episodes every week.

The officers may have all survived, but trouble is heading their way. The Rookie had just aired their explosive Season 6 finale “Escape Plan,” which saw all the characters at stake. The executive producer of The Rookie, Alexi Hawley, sat down with TV Insider and has some early teases for Season 7. Although he could not say a lot, he does confirm one thing: it’s only going to get more thrilling here.

When asked about what Season 7 would look like for characters Tim (Eric Carter) and Lucy (Melissa O’Neill), who went through a dramatic breakup, he says, “I can’t say a lot yet. The room’s only been going for a week and a half, but I do think that we need to find the adventure.”

I think we have to walk that line on, what does it look like if they’re finding their way back to whatever a relationship looks like with them in the short term and then also the long term, which are not necessarily the same thing? Look,” he says, “audiences want the will they, won't they, we know that from the history of television. It’s the wanting that’s the most romantic. How do we get back to a place where we can have that?” Hawley keeps the Season 7 cards tightly to his chest. But he wants fans to know one thing: “Just that we have some big shoes to fill after season 6.”

“We took some big swings and I love that we keep challenging ourselves and, look, we do even better, but yet at the same time, how do we just lean more into how much everybody loves these characters?”, he said. “I feel super lucky that we get to have fun every week, even if we do some stuff that’s high stakes or tragic or whatever, that tonally, because we do everything, it allows us to really give you an episode every week that just really keeps you on the edge of your seat.”

Season 7 of ‘The Rookie’ Will Bring More Heat

ABC renewed The Rookie for Season 7 back in April. It was a hit for the network, as it has been averaging more than 6 million total viewers. It also has a 0.6 demo rating with a Live+7 playback, indicating that fans just could not get enough.

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T, Jones, Titus Makin Jr., O’Neill, Afton Williamson, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, and Winter. Fillion and Hawley serve as executive producers on the show alongside Mark Gordon, Nicholas Pepper, Michelle Chapman, Kon Steinberg, Liz Friedlander and William Norcross.

Season 7 will only bring more thrilling drama. The Rookie premiered in October 2018, and it has brought dramatic twists and turns ever since. The explosive Season 6 finale may have left viewers in turmoil, but there will be more to come.

Season 7 has no release date so far. However, all episodes of The Rookie can be streamed on Hulu.

The Rookie Starting over isn't easy, especially for John Nolan who, after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of joining the LAPD. As their oldest rookie, he's met with skepticism from those who see him as just a walking midlife crisis. Release Date October 16, 2018 Cast Nathan Fillion , Mekia Cox , Alyssa Diaz , Eric Winter , Richard T. Jones , Shawn Ashmore Main Genre Drama Seasons 6

