The Rookie Season 7 has thrown around its fair share of curveballs, and it does not seem intent on slowing down as we head towards the series finale. The bombshell return of Bailey's ex-husband, Jason Wyler's (Steve Kazee), and the strain that the return put on Bailey's relationship with John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) was interesting to see. Not long after, the show decided to upend the narrative with the return of the villainous Monica (Bridget Regan) in The Rookie Season 7, Episode 11, "Speed." While certain characters have enjoyed consistent attention this season, Assistant District Attorney Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) has maintained a strong presence throughout, albeit not a laser-focused one.

Looking ahead in an interview with Screen Rant, Ashmore revealed to the outlet that there is an upcoming storyline which is set to see Wesley become the focus of the show once more. The actor teased Season 7's final scene, a "powerful" upcoming storyline for his character which stems from one of his relationships at the DA's office. Ashmore's comments read:

"Yes. I honestly couldn't tell you what episode it is because shooting 18 episodes, stories start to blend. But there are a few moments that I'm really excited that are great for Wesley, but there's one episode in particular. I won't spoil anything, but it has to do with a personal relationship at the DA's office."

The Rookie Season 7 has, at times, played around with the emotions of its audience, and with Ashmore teasing a personal storyline for Wesley, the return of Wesley's ex, Monica. There are a number of ways through which showrunner Alexi Hawley can make the storyline truly engaging. Ashmore goes on to add that the season 7 finale is one of its most memorable. "I think it's just a really powerful, strong episode," he added. "I got to do some great work with one of our recurring castmates who's very, very strong, but I don't want to give it away. But it's a strong storyline. I really, really enjoyed it. So I don't want to spoil too much. But yeah, there's some good stuff coming up. And the end of the season is pretty exciting too. I remember shooting that last scene being like, "Oh yeah, this is going to be a good one." There's a lot to look forward to."

