The Rookie always goes out with a big bang with its series finales, and Season 7 will not be any different. As the show races toward the sixth season's finish line, details about the season-ender have started coming out. Richard T. Jones plays Lieutenant Wade Grey, and he previewed what's on the menu for the final episode before the summer break. As is customary, there will be a cliffhanger involving one of the show's most prominent villains. “That’s the thing about [showrunner] Alexi [Hawley], man, he always leaves it on a little cliffhanger. You’re gonna feel a little annoyed because, like I said, some Monica [Stevens] mayhem is coming," T. Jones told TV Line. Like the Season 6 finale, this one enlists the help of their FBI siblings, recalling a cast member from the cancelled spinoff. "It’s a very big episode once again, so we’ve got the FBI, Felix [Solis] is in it again [as Agent Garza]… I think people are gonna be very happy, but it’s one of those cliffhangers where you’re like, ‘Oh my goodness, when is it coming back?'” the actor teased.

Apart from these revelations shared by T. Jones, much about the finale is unknown. However, it's bound to be a big one since Monica is involved. She returned in Episode 11, "Speed." While everyone was concerned about the bus and its passengers, she used a proxy to steal important information. Monica is very smart and might be the biggest villain Mid-Wilshire has ever faced. She's never predictable like many criminals and can wreak havoc from anywhere. Meanwhile, The Rookie: Feds' universe is still alive. While it's unclear who else from the team will appear in the finale, series star Eric Winter revealed that Britt Robertson will appear later in the season. "And Kevin [Zeger]’s partner…Britt comes in. I get some great scenes with Britt. She’s lovely. She’s a lot of fun. So there are more coming throughout the season where we utilize Feds in the right way and still keep those characters active in our universe," he told TV Insider.

Will There Be 'The Rookie' Season 8?

Image via Disney/Mike Taing

Officially, the show has not been renewed for a new season, which is not odd since ABC is yet to make renewal decisions. However, recent ratings tease some good news for the popular drama, with the "Speed" episode delivering the season's highest ratings. The episode was watched by 8.25 million people in three days, setting a record for season-high viewership. Additionally, it was the most-watched episode after three days since January 2023, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter. These numbers give it a great chance of returning for a new season. In the Tuesday, April 8 episode, Celina's (Lisseth Chavez) first solo ride is an affair to remember. "When anti-LAPD billboards emerge throughout the city, the team searches for who’s responsible. Meanwhile, a car bombing prompts an investigation, Miles (Deric Augustine) reconnects with an old friend, and John (Nathan Fillion) and Bailey (Jenna Dewan) assess their ability to adopt," reads the official logline for the episode "Three Billboards."

Tune in to ABC on Tuesdays to watch new episodes of The Rookie before the massive season finale.