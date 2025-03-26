What’s The Rookie without a little spice from Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O’Neil), who may, after all, end up together again —or not? April 1 is about to bring one hell of an episode for Chenford fans, as it appears that the former couple will have another hookup following their Valentine’s Day affair, which it goes without saying is not a great idea. Anyway, being the lieutenant, Grey (Richard T. Jones) has mixed feelings about the entire situation, considering his officers might allow their personal lives class with their profession, but should he actually interfere?

Dishing on how Grey feels, Jones spoke to Swooon, breaking down how his character sees the situationship as both a boss and the exes' friend. The actor said:

“I think Grey has mixed feelings. He loves both of them. He loves Lucy, he loves Tim. He knows that it is a bad idea for two officers to be together, but he also wants them to be happy. So I think he’s caught in that particular thing. As a friend, he embraces the fact that they want to be together, but as their boss, he understands the difficulties in doing that successfully and how it can impede with choices made on the field.”

“A Big Thing” Is Ahead for Chenford When ‘The Rookie’ Returns