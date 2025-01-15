Nyla (Mekia Cox) and James' (Arjay Smith) relationship has always had a fundamental flaw: both parties hold different values. Nyla believes that good can come from her work as a police officer, but after years of dealing with the actions of bad policing, James is not as convinced. Their feelings about policing, especially within Black neighborhoods, are wildly different, and while they tried to separate them from their marriage, the center can't hold anymore. In The Rookie Season 7, Episode 2, "The Watcher," the couple is confronted with this reality, presenting a huge conflict for them in Season 7. "A primal part of our storytelling this season with them is this sense that they do deeply love each other and they are happy in their lives outside of this, but they can't keep having the same conversation over and over. So, what does that look like?" showrunner Alexi Hawley told TV Guide about the characters' arcs this season.

"And I think it will drive the story in really interesting ways. I'm not going to say the word "fun," but there's drama. Is there stuff that Harper can do inside the department that pushes that forward? Because it's not like she disagrees with him that there are issues, that there's injustice in the justice system, and that there are issues with policing," Hawley added. This story could take a few avenues, but it depends on what the couple decides. The showrunner previewed what the conundrum is, saying:

"She does agree with him [that there are problems with how policing is done.] The problem is that she also is a police officer who loves her job and is good at her job and does think that there's incredible value in policing, and so therefore, where do you go from there when you just keep having the same conversation over and over again?"

What's On the Horizon for 'The Rookie'?

Nyla and James' problem is one of the various arcs the show tackles in Season 7. Bailey (Jenna Dewan) and Nolan (Nathan Fillion) have an existential problem coming for them in the name of Jason Wyler (Steve Kazee). "He is a one-track mind. He knows who he wants, what he wants, and he wants revenge," Dewan told Collider of Jason. He is willing to do anything to achieve his goal, putting Nolan and Bailey at high risk. Meanwhile, Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) and Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) might have some problems as the latter learns of unrequited feelings for his wife in the precinct. Elsewhere, Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) tackle unique challenges as they train rookies with different personalities from themselves.

In the episode "Out of Pocket," airing on Tuesday, January 21, Bailey's return is imminent, and Jason becomes a bigger concern. "Ahead of Bailey’s return home, John looks for clues to locate Jason Wyler. Then, Tim and Lucy swap rookies; a friendly face resurfaces at the station, and Wesley feels unsettled over Angela," the official logline reads.

Tune in to ABC on Tuesdays to see how these arcs play out. You can also catch up with past seasons on Hulu in the US.

The Rookie Starting over isn't easy, especially for John Nolan who, after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of joining the LAPD. As their oldest rookie, he's met with skepticism from those who see him as just a walking midlife crisis. Release Date October 16, 2018 Cast Nathan Fillion , Melissa O'Neil , Alyssa Diaz , Eric Winter , Brian J. White , Brennan Keel Cook , Titus Makin Jr. , Afton Williamson , Mekia Cox , mercedes mason , Richard T. Jones , Tru Valentino , Shawn Ashmore , Jenna Dewan , Lisseth Chavez , Will.i.am , Joel McHale Mario Lopez , Jade Payton , Shawn Christian , Sarah Shahi , Joelle Carter , Mircea Monroe , Grant Harvey , Andy Mackenzie Seasons 7 Writers Corey Miller , Bill Rinier , Zoe Cheng , Mary Trahan , Ally Seibert , Liz Alper , Nick Hurwitz , Racheal Seymour , Madeleine Coghlan , David Radcliff Expand

