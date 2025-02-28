Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Rookie Season 7, Episode 8.After Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy's (Melissa O'Neil) breakup last season, The Rookie proved that no couple in the series was safe — that is, at least, for established married couples like Angela (Alyssa Diaz) and Wesley (Shawn Ashmore), and Nyla (Mekia Cox) and James (Arjay Smith). Sure, these couples are not without their problems, particularly this season. In a more trivial storyline, Wesley was jealous after learning through Blair London's (Danielle Campbell) tapes that Detective Graham (Ivan Hernandez) had a crush on Angela.

In a more serious and well-handled storyline, Nyla and James had to work through the issues between their two jobs, which ended with her starting a police accountability program at Mid-Wilshire. This resolution looked like the end for Nyla and James' problems, but now, The Rookie has introduced a new conflict for their relationship: in a surprising scene in the midseason finale, another woman, Kylie (Maria Zhang), kisses James — and Nolan (Nathan Fillion) sees the whole thing happen. This storyline is unnecessary romantic drama, but after that cliffhanger ending, The Rookie hopefully won't be pursuing it beyond the next episode.

'The Rookie's Mid-Season 7 Finale Introduces a Cheating Misunderstanding

In the midseason finale this week, James organizes a program at the community center to help people who have been displaced by a wildfire that is spreading. One of the community center's regular volunteers, Kylie, shows up to help. From the beginning, it is clear that there is something wrong, though. Kylie hasn't shown up in a week, and now that she's here, she tells James that she has been going through a hard time, and that seeing him makes her feel better. Soon, a man named Connor (Levi Meaden) shows up and starts threatening Kylie, and James steps in to help her.

After Connor threatens Kylie, James tells her that he is in this with her, and Kylie kisses him. This is clearly just a misunderstanding. Kylie is in a vulnerable place, and James is making her feel safe. Additionally, James would never cheat on Nyla, which he tells Kylie right away when he stops the kiss. This might have been the end of it, but Nolan happens to catch the moment, and then it becomes a point of drama. It's easy to see how this storyline could build up to a rift between Nyla and James, especially if Nolan were to tell Nyla about it before James is given the chance.

In fact, Nolan has already told Wesley, and it could easily spread and end up looking more like than it actually is. It's a major problem for the series to have a sudden and random cheating line for one of its most solid and established couples, even if it's just a misunderstanding. The storyline with Connor takes a turn, though, and the episode ends with James and Kylie fighting for their lives. With such an intense cliffhanger, The Rookie may have sidestepped unnecessary drama for one of its best couples.

'The Rookie's Mid-Season 7 Finale Ends With James and Kylie Getting Shot