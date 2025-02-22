Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the latest episodes of The Rookie.

Season 7 of The Rookie brought some big trouble for the husband-and-wife pairing of John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Bailey Nune (Jenna Dewan). Season 7, Episode 5 of The Rookie, "Til Death," brought a swift end to the Jason Wyler (Steve Kazee) saga. However, the fallout from Jason's death threatens John and Bailey's marriage as Bailey essentially conspires with a professional hitman, Malvado (Jimmy Gonzalez), allowing Malvado to carry out Jason's execution. Ultimately, The Rookie Season 7 dealt with the Jason Wyler problem far too easily, and it's time to explore the fallout of that multi-episode arc.

The Jason Problem Was Resolved Too Easily

Image via ABC

Bailey's abusive and criminal ex-husband, Jason Wyler, made a surprising reappearance in The Rookie Season 6, as he aided Oscar Hutchinson (Matthew Glaive) in his escape from prison. The season ended with Jason asking to get dropped off in Los Angeles, where he planned to take revenge on John and Bailey. Jason's return was a bit shocking since Elijah Stone (Brandon Jay McLaren), who shared a neighboring cell with Oscar, asked Oscar if he had any good "revenge stories" in Elijah's last appearance in Season 5. The Season 6 return of Jason was not properly set up, considering the series hinted that Oscar would soon team up with Elijah. Instead, the series awkwardly switched out Jason for Elijah. It was not necessary to reintroduce the subplot of Jason's sudden and inexplicable return, and the series resolved the problem far too easily with his execution by Malvado in "Til Death."

Since Season 7 began, the series focused on how Jason was still at large and evading authorities. While Bailey was temporarily away from Los Angeles performing military reserve duties, John grew overly paranoid and anxious to catch Jason, fearing Jason would once again target Bailey. Jason did not return until five episodes into the seventh season, and his arrival was rather anti-climactic. Most of "Til Death" was dedicated to the investigation of the suspected serial killer, Liam Glasser (Seth Gable). As a result, the Jason subplot was largely relegated to the episode’s back half, where he attempts to kidnap Bailey. With so much buildup on the threat posed by Jason and his skill at evading the police, it was quite disappointing to see Jason meet his end so unceremoniously after just a few minutes of screen time. Jason's return should have been a bigger event and episode, considering his existence haunted Nolan through a sizable chunk of Season 7. Additionally, if Jason was smart enough to avoid the authorities by having his fingerprints planted at a crime scene on the other side of the country, he should have been more aware that the assassin Malvado was hunting him. Jason meets his end in a deeply unsatisfying manner.

Jason's Death Creates a Rift in John and Bailey's Relationship