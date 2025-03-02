Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Rookie Season 7, Episode 8.Every television drama needs a good villain. Police procedurals especially depend on a convincing bad guy to create intriguing and suspenseful storylines and lots of high-octane action sequences. ABC's hit drama, The Rookie, has certainly had some seriously great villains throughout the years. But the addition of Liam Glasser (Seth Gabel) in Season 7 has been one of the best so far. That's why it's troubling that the series seems to be wrapping up Glasser's storyline much too quickly. The Rookie crew needs some criminals to chase, and locking Glasser up prematurely would make for a boring remainder of the season.

'The Rookie' Has Had Some Truly Awesome Villains

As heroic as the police officers are in The Rookie, the series has also created some equally fun-to-watch baddies. One of the most memorable villains was Rosalind Dyer (Annie Wersching), who was first introduced back in Season 2. Even after the female serial killer was arrested, she was still able to convince her protégé, Caleb Wright (Michael Cassidy), to carry out several murders, as well as the kidnapping of Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil). With her psychological manipulations and mind games, Rosalind was always a worthy adversary for John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and his team. Rosalind was eventually killed in Season 5, but she wasn't the only female mastermind that the Los Angeles Police Department worked hard to take down. The cartel leader, Sandra de la Cruz, known as La Fiera (Camille Guaty), kidnapped a pregnant Angela Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) in Season 4. Tragically, Jackson West (Titus Makin Jr.) died trying to rescue Angela — which makes La Fiera one of the worst criminals to cross paths with the Mid-Wilshire crew.

But it hasn't just been women who have tormented law enforcement on the series. Drug cartel leader, Elijah Stone (Brandon Jay McLaren), menaced Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) and the Mid-Wilshire cops, starting in Season 4, and even though he's behind bars, it's always a possibility that Elijah will pop back up again in the future. More recent villains have included Oscar Hutchinson (Matthew Glave), who has caused trouble consistently in every season since Season 1 of the show. As one of the funnier criminals, Oscar is a constant thorn in the side of the police, though he did provide for some more lighthearted material even if he did stab Wesley once. In Season 6, he even escapes from prison, and his fellow escapee just so happens to be Bailey's (Jenna Dewan) ex, Jason (Steve Kazee). Until his death in Episode 5 in Season 7, Jason served as a scary reminder of the abuse Bailey went through in her marriage to him. Now, with Jason out of the way, and Oscar in the wind, there has been a clear opening for a new villain to enter onto the scene.

Glasser Is LAPD's Latest Target in 'The Rookie'