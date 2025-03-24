The seventh season of ABC's The Rookie has offered up a number of romantic flash points so far, and audience members assumed they might have glimpsed the early budding of another romance in recent episodes. Among several rookies that were admitted into the police force recently is Miles Pen (Deric Augustine). A former rookie from Texas, Miles lives in his car, and the officer has, in a bid to blend with the team at Mid-Wilshire, struck up a relationship with Celina Juarez (Lisseth Chavez). Having shared some screentime in recent episodes, there were suggestions that the pair might be in the early stages of a new romance. Chavez has sought to clarify the state of affairs.

Celina is already in a relationship with her newly-minted, musician boyfriend, Rodge (Zander Hawley), and the pair seem destined for an interesting partnership going forward. Speaking with Screen Rant recently, Chavez explained that, given her character's committed relationship with Rodge, Celina and Miles' relationship in The Rookie Season 7 is just one of friendship and nothing more. Responding to the question of "sparks between Celina and Miles," Chavez responded, saying:

"That's so funny. I feel like, hopefully, they will become good friends in the police force. Celina is a taken woman [laughs]. But it's funny you say that. I think I read that a little bit too. I think I read some threads or something talking about that. I think it was when we were heading towards the elevator or something, and I think his girlfriend comes. But I think it is platonic."

That's Not a Romance That'll Likely Kick Off