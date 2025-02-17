We know the true substance of people when they are put in pressurized situations. The Rookie Season 7 is set to do that for both Officer Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil) and new rookie Seth Ridley (Patrick Keleher). Now a Training Officer for the LAPD Mid-Wilshire branch, Lucy is tasked with making an officer out of young Seth Ridley. However, recent events have highlighted that the rookie is not entirely one that Lucy can trust. But as can often be the case in life, the pendulum swings and there is a need to rely on not-so reliable individuals. Despite Seth's lies, which Lucy has effectively called out, next week's episode will see Lucy having to trust Seth with an undercover operation.

Speaking in an interview with TV Insider, O'Neil revealed that despite the questions about Seth, Lucy is going to be putting her faith in him for an undercover assignment in next week's episode, titled “The Mickey.” The actress reveals that the stakes of what is coming are “a lot higher” than just trusting him to have her back on the job. “She’s trusting him to have somebody else’s back, not hers,” she previews. “It really elevates the stakes for their relationship and the consequences of his potential lying. If he is lying, it really just all of the tension starts ramping up because of that mission that she sets him onto.”

This coming Tuesday will see the procedural drama shift much of its focus away from romance to crime fighting. The official logline for the episode reads, "On Celina's last day as a rookie, John gives her one final test; Bailey makes a new friend; Lucy places her faith in Seth for an undercover assignment." A teaser for the upcoming episode sees John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and officer Celina Juarez (Lisseth Chavez) conducting a stop and search on a van, before they are briefly incapacitated by individuals who seem to be part of an arms trafficking ring.

Can Seth Redeem Himself?

Image via ABC

Lieutenant Wade Grey (Richard T. Jones) wants them found, and with Nolan pledging himself to the cause, it seems like Lucy's young rookie might be the department's in with the arms dealers. Exactly how Seth fits into the undercover operation remains to be seen, but the idea is likely that his fresh face won't be one that is known within the criminal networks of Los Angeles. Will Seth be able to reward the faith placed in him? Or will his lying nature, for which Lucy was prepared to have recommended to be cut from the program, come back to bite both him and the rest of the squad.

Tune in to ABC on Tuesdays to watch new episodes of The Rookie. You can also catch up with past episodes on Hulu in the US.