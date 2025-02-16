Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Rookie Season 7, Episode 6.ABC's The Rookie has always benefited from bringing in new characters over the past seven seasons. Now that the original rookies have become established officers, the Los Angeles Police Department Mid-Wilshire Division has needed new blood. Not all rookies have survived their training — RIP Jackson West (Titus Makin Jr.) — and others have simply transferred away from the precinct. Fans were disappointed to learn that Aaron Thorsen (Tru Valentino) would be departing The Rookie ahead of Season 7. But even if these exits are disappointing, they also mean that there's an opportunity for new characters to come onto the scene and to flourish. While two new rookies have entered the department this season, only one of them deserves to be a permanent member of the Mid-Wilshire family.

Miles Is a Breath of Fresh Air on 'The Rookie'

At the beginning of this season, Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil) is tasked with being a training officer, and her new recruit is a youngster named Seth Ridley (Patrick Keleher). The eager-to-please rookie has entered the department with his buddy, another upstart named Miles Penn (Deric Augustine). Miles is a Texas transplant with a bit of a cocky attitude and a cowboy-ish style. Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) is assigned Miles as his boot, and he quickly discovers that Miles is pretty challenging to train. Miles worked as an officer for two years back home in Sugarland, so he assumes he knows everything already and is reluctant to follow orders at times. His cockiness borders on disrespect on occasion (even when he throws out a few ma'ams or sirs to smooth things over). But beneath the bravado, it's clear that Miles has a good heart and does want to become a better cop. There are times when his over-confidence gets him into trouble, but he can also admit to his mistakes when he's called out for them.

In the first half of Season 7, it has already become clear that Miles is a great addition to The Rookie. He has an interesting background, which helps explain some of his ego and assists in helping his character stand out from more run-of-the-mill rookie candidates. Before Miles became a cop, he was about to go pro with his football career when he stupidly jumped off the roof of a building at a fraternity party. He blew out his knee, thus ruining his chances of making it big. Miles also racked up debt before the accident, spending money he didn't have; he thought he could just pay everything back once he began playing football professionally. Miles ends up moving to Los Angeles, where he thinks he'll have a better chance of fulfilling his destiny of achieving great things. However, housing in LA is super expensive, and he finds himself living in his car. Eventually, he gets some digs in the RV park where Smitty (Brent Huff) resides. All of these elements of Miles' past create a rich background for the character, and provides the season with a fresh perspective. As a Southern gentleman, former athlete, and unhoused officer, Miles is very different from the colleagues he's working with, and these differences allow for a more unique point of view within the precinct.

'The Rookie' Has a Lot To Explore With Miles' Character