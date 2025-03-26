The seventh season of The Rookie has thrown up a number of unexpected twists, including villainous returns that blindside both the viewing audience and the show's characters alike. Take the unexpected return of Bailey's ex-husband, Jason Wyler's (Steve Kazee), and the strain it put on her relationship with John Nolan (Nathan Fillion). Tuesday's episode of the show, The Rookie Season 7, Episode 11, "Speed," brought with it an incredible andrenaline rush and also the return of the villain, Monica (Bridget Regan), amidst the chaos Nolan and Celina Juarez (Lisseth Chavez) found themselves in aboard a bus full of hostages.

The task of ensuring that, ultimately, no innocent lives were lost, fell to Lieutenant Grey (Richard T. Jones). Speaking in an interview with TV Insider, Jones discussed that unexpected twist, and what his reaction was to the curveball. "It was a surprise. Dealing with Alexi [Hawley], you never know exactly where he’s going with scripts, where we’re going when we’re reading it," Jones said. Adding, "So it was always kind of a cliffhanger. When you think of this particular script, the Speed episode, I was very kind of nervous because I’m a big fan of the movie Speed. So I was like, man, what are we doing? But then after reading the episode, I was very pleased and it was kind of a shock that Monica was involved."

Change, they say, is constant. And sometimes we hope to enjoy a redemption arc from some of the most villainous of characters. Did someone mention Prince Zuko? However, looking ahead to what the future holds for Regan's Monica, Jones confirms that there is no restoration for this particular. He explains:

"Monica’s always up to havoc. She’s stirring the pot. She is coming in full force, and once again, she’s playing both sides in the situation."

That is Not A Good Idea Chenford