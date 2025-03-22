There is an ongoing mystery in The Rookie that started way back in the Season 5 finale, and it has never been resolved. Viewers might remember the events of the Season 5 finale, "Under Siege," which were orchestrated by the nefarious criminal Boyd Taylor (Kristian Bruun). The actions Boyd caused in "Under Siege" were merely a ploy so Boyd could enact a heist of the Federal Reserve in Los Angeles. The Season 6 premiere, "Strike Back," picks up with Taylor finally getting apprehended. However, the remaining mystery concerning Boyd's heist, involving the corrupt, villainous Monica Stevens (Bridget Regan), is still unsettled. It's time to unpack this mystery of The Rookie that could finally see some resolution with an M-I-A character's highly anticipated return later this season.

Who Was Boyd Taylor's Boss?

Image via ABC

During the Season 6 premiere, "Strike Back," Taylor, the seeming mastermind behind the events of "Under Siege" and the robbery of the Federal Reserve, is eventually apprehended by the LAPD's Mid-Wilshire Division. While interrogating Taylor, Wade Grey (Richard T. Jones) and Angela Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) indicate that Taylor worked for a higher-level boss, likely an inside man, to assist Taylor and his team. That means a criminal mastermind helped grant Taylor access to the Federal Reserve building's state-of-the-art and secure servers.

Before the interrogation can move further, Monica Stevens intervenes as Taylor's lawyer, preventing Taylor from potentially divulging any secrets or making a deal with the LAPD. After leaving her meeting with Taylor, Monica contacts an unknown and unseen associate over the phone. She tells the associate, "Boyd might be a problem. Yeah, he's facing life in prison. If they offer him a good enough deal, he's likely to take it." Monica's dialogue indicates that she advises the client on the other line to have Taylor killed, saying, "You should do whatever makes you sleep the most soundly at night." Later, while Taylor is transported to prison, he is killed by an unseen sniper. Whatever secrets Taylor knew died with him, and the information concerning who hired him is seemingly lost.

Who Was Monica's Unseen Client?

Interestingly, Monica's role in this whole event does somewhat tie into her actions later in the season, which reveal that she has been illegally using information gained from Dr. Blair London's (Danielle Campbell) client sessions with LAPD officers to disrupt police operations, sowing corruption within the department, and selling the classified information to LA's criminal underworld. Therefore, it makes sense that Monica could be working with a criminal mastermind who orchestrated a heist on the Federal Reserve.

That said, we never found out about the inside man who hired Boyd Taylor and who had him killed. Who was Monica talking to on the phone? It likely wasn't Elijah Stone (Brandon McLaren) considering how things ended between Monica and Elijah in Season 5. And it probably was not Eric Ramsay (Neil Hopkins) and Christian Batista (Will Beinbrink), who Monica deals with later in the season and appears to meet for the first time in Season 6. Ultimately, this plot thread and mystery remained completely unresolved.

Monica Stevens Is Slated to Return in 'The Rookie' Season 7