Mid-Wilshire and The Rookie are set to welcome some new blood in Season 7 when two rookies join the precinct for training. Deric Augustine and Patrick Keleher play Miles and Seth, respectively, two vastly different rookies. The Rookie’s showrunner, Alexi Hawley, talked to TV Line about bringing in these new characters whose characteristics earn them nicknames "Texas" and "The Virgin" for Miles and Seth, respectively. Miles was a police officer for two years in Texas before moving to Los Angeles. Department regulations demand that he be trained afresh.

“I thought it was super interesting to bring on a rookie who isn’t a rookie, although he is a rookie in Los Angeles. What’s always shocking when you dig into policing in the United States is there are thousands of police departments and there is no uniformity to how they do things,” Hawley previewed something different that Miles brings to the table. He teased how Miles’ previous experience as a police officer might influence his work and relationships, saying,

“To have a rookie who’s already done two years as a cop in Texas and see the difference between that police community and ethos, and what Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) brings….. That is not to say it’s perfect in any way shape or form, but Tim is a cop who takes doing things the right way very seriously.”

'The Rookie' Adds New Characters for Season 7.