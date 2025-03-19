As far as the police procedural drama, The Rookie, is concerned, there exist two major romances to keep the blood pumping hard. First off, we have Bailey Nune (Jenna Dewan) and Nolan (Nathan Fillion), which has recently had to overcome some turbulent times. On the other hand, we have the Chenford love train, which, having overcome several snags to become one, broke up at the end of Season 6. Despite the nature of the split, Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil) and Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) still have feelings for one another, and there is a chance that they'll be reunited someday. In the meantime, The Rookie fans can turn to an entirely new romance and revel in the warmth of new love.

When life is going well professionally, it is oftentimes great if it replicates itself on a personal level. No longer a rookie, Celina (Lisseth Chavez) is now a P2, and she is absolutely crushing it this season as an officer, and it is pretty exciting to see. The Rookie Season 7, Episode 10, "Chaos Agent," did reveal, however, that Celina might have found love afterall. The episode chronicles a budding romance between the officer and musician Rodge (Zander Hawley). We love a good love story on The Rookie, and Chavez tells TV Insider that we might just be in for another. Chavez's comments read:

“I think Celina is really into Rodge. The idea was pitched to me before we actually shot the season, and there’s the tension, the drama, and I thought it’d be good storytelling. So I’m glad it actually happened. The more we get to know Rodge, I feel like we’ll also see why Celina sort of falls for him. He’s quirky, he’s geeky and he’s great. Expect to see more of Rodge.”

While romance can be a beautiful thing, it forces those at the center of it to genuinely face certain aspects of themselves that might be uncomfortable. When it came to Bailey and Nolan, it was Bailey's history with her ex-husband, Jason Wyler's (Steve Kazee), that needed resolution. With Chenford, Tim's own personal challenges were the reason behind his decision to call it quits on Lucy. Only time will tell what challenges Celina and Rodge will face should the show decide to pursue their romance. But one thing is for sure, it will be an engaging ride.

Celina is Smashing It as an Officer in 'The Rookie'