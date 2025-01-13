The Rookie: Feds was one of the shows that fell victim to the pandemic, with the first The Rookie spin-off getting cancelled after one season. Characters from the show, however, have appeared in the mothership, with Garza (Felix Solis) being the main FBI liaison with the Mid-Wilshire. Simone Clark (Niecy Nash-Betts) has not appeared in any episode since the Season 1 finale of The Rookie: Feds, which is odd given that the show was structured around her. The Rookie and Feds creator Alexi Hawley talked to ScreenRant about possibly seeing Simone in an episode in the current season. Her bubbly personality and spot-on instincts have always proven to be a great addition to the narrative. Hawley revealed that Simone will not appear in Season 7 because Nash-Betts is too busy for a guest appearance. However, he said that the show will always have her back if she has the time, saying:

"We would obviously love to have Niecy [Nash Betts] back in our universe. Niecy is a very busy woman, and so I guess I can say that we're not necessarily going to see her again in the near term, but hold out hope that she's got a window for us."

Where Is the Cast of 'The Rookie: Feds' Now?

Image via ABC

Since the series was cancelled, the cast moved on to other projects. As Hawley said, Nash-Betts is currently one of the busiest actors in Hollywood, having a slew of projects released recently or in the pipeline. She recently starred as Detective Lois Tryon in the first season of Ryan Murphy's FX series Grotesquerie. She will next be seen in All's Fair, another Ryan Murphy show, but it's a legal drama this time, not horror. However, knowing Murphy could be a horrifying legal drama. Britt Robertson starred in Netflix's Christmas rom-com The Merry Gentlemen alongside Chad Michael Murray. She will next appear in Love Unexpected and The Letter. Besides his guest appearances on The Rookie, Solis will be seen in Hawley's Netflix series The Recruit. Kevin Zegers had a guest role in Doctor Odyssey and will be seen next in the Yellowstone spin-off, The Madison. Frankie Faison will next be seen in Ripple.

In the next episode of The Rookie, "The team is tasked with community policing while hunting for a local vigilante. Meanwhile, Celina’s (Lisseth Chavez) instincts are tested, and Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) discover secrets about the two new rookies."

Tune in to ABC on Tuesdays to watch The Rookie. You can also catch up with past episodes on Hulu in the US.

