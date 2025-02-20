Jason Wyler's (Steve Kazee) return on The Rookie Season 7 robbed Bailey Nune (Jenna Dewan) of any sense of security she'd built up since he went to prison. His first order of business was to terrorize her and eventually try to kill her, but Bailey had been preparing for it. She had struck a deal with a criminal who took Jason out with a sniper rifle. When Nolan (Nathan Fillion) found out, this act brought conflict into their marriage and even though they've tried to rebuild their relationship, Dewan teases they're not out of the woods yet. The actress teased "stabilizing to come" in an interview with TV Insider. Even though "time heals [Nolan and Bailey] like everyone else," they'll have to do the work.

"The great thing about both of them is that they continue throughout the episodes coming up to keep taking accountability for their side of things, and that creates more healing," Dewan said. "It creates them to understand, wow, we’ve really been through the fire and back and we still love each other, and there’s a lot of trust in that. At the same time, there’s always new things for us to tackle and it’s never boring from Nolan and Bailey ever. And so there’s something about that excitement and that unpredictability that really works for both of them and as a couple," the actress continued, previewing their work ahead. Dewan added:

". . . I would say there’s a lot more leaning into the stability with Nolan and really in the repair mode and also after such a beginning of a season that was so destabilizing, there’s a lot of stabilizing to come."

Nolan and Bailey's Lives Get Back on Track

Image via ABC

While they stabilize, the couple also revisits their former adoption ambitions. "Where they're at with the family of it all is realizing, especially recovering from Jason and Malvado (Jimmy Gonzales), there is a moment of, ‘Our lives are really not conducive to bringing a child in as it is right now. Both of our lives are at risk.’ It's not like one person's not home and has this extreme job. We both have extreme jobs, and I think there’s an understanding that it might not be the right time for us to address that until we can create a little more stability in our own lives," Dewan told Variety. She revealed that they will reassess their desire, saying:

"I think that maturity is a cool moment between Nolan and Bailey. So it’s definitely still on the table, and I think they both want it. It’s just timing."

Tune in to ABC on Tuesdays to watch how Nolan and Bailey's marriage unfolds after the Jason saga. You can also watch past episodes on Paramount+ in the US.