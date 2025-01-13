The Rookie Season 7 premiere found John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) returning to work after being shot during a showdown in the Season 6 finale. "He ended Season 6 being shot for the first time in his life and his career and sort of forcing himself to come back probably a little too soon just because of Jason being out there and wanting to protect his wife and his family," showrunner Alexi Hawley told ScreenRant of the motivation behind Nolan's desire to return to work this soon.

However, some things have changed. Nolan is not the confident rookie he was when he first joined the department. Also, he has grown relatively older, and his desire to prove himself cannot beat reality. He struggled with the physical aspect of the job. "And just to get to a place, whereas a man, as he says, of a certain age—not only did he come back too soon, but is he still up for the job?" Hawley said, previewing some internal issues Nolan was dealing with. That led him to second-guess himself. The showrunner dove into this development, saying,

"And so to get him to a place where in a split second moment he makes a decision and then second guesses it — it's just a very human thing to do. The joy of Nathan as an actor is he's not afraid to fall down. He's not afraid to be vulnerable and to fail. And so it just makes him very relatable to see him struggle a bit."

A Threat Heads for Nolan and Bailey in 'The Rookie' Season 7

Image via ABC

A split second could be the difference between life and death for a police officer, so Nolan had better get over this quickly before what's coming for his family arrives. "It's not a storyline that ends with a beautiful, happy storybook ending, tidy little bow. It's morally ambiguous," Fillion told Collider about the looming threat of Jason's (Steve Kazee) reappearance. Jenna Dewan added, revealing what's so concerning about Jason, saying:

"He is a one-track mind. He knows who he wants, what he wants, and he wants revenge. And so protecting us as a couple and protecting Bailey is complicated for a multitude of reasons. So I think the complication of how we handle that and how we go about that that's morally right, lawfully right, is interesting, and that's complicated. There are a couple of steps that happen and surprises that go on that you won't see coming, and I think it will make you question and ask yourself, 'What would I do in this situation?' Because it's not clear cut and it's not black and white."

It remains to be seen whether Nolan's struggles with the physical aspects of the job will continue and magnify his doubts. Jason's reappearance could wake him up and give him his confidence back, as he must protect his family.

Tune in to ABC on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET to watch new episodes of The Rookie. You can also catch up with past episodes on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu