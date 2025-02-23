Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Rookie Season 7, Episode 7.Like many dramas on television right now, The Rookie isn't afraid to tackle timely issues. In its first seven seasons, the series has broached everything from the dangers of drug cartels to the fallout from someone struggling with addiction. The latest episode, which aired on February 18, even delves into the complexities of being a domestic abuse survivor when Bailey (Jenna Dewan) realizes that she needs to somehow come to terms with the trauma she experienced when she was married to Jason (Steve Kazee). But there's one major area that the ABC drama has failed to fully explore so far.

Season 3 of 'The Rookie' Only Touches on the Topic of Racist Cops

There are all sorts of serious problems existing within the world of law enforcement today. Issues such as police brutality and systemic racism have so far only been broached by The Rookie in a significant storyline once. In Season 3, Jackson West (Titus Makin Jr.) is assigned a new training officer named Doug Stanton (Brandon Routh) after Angela Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) gets promoted to detective. Right away, Jackson notices that Doug tends to engage in racial profiling when he's out on the streets. He stereotypes people merely because of the color of their skin, and often stops and interrogates people because they fit a profile Doug has constructed in his head.

In the "Lockdown" episode, Doug and Jackson follow a suspected stolen car into an apartment complex that is known for criminal activity. They split up, and Jackson is ambushed and receives a horrific beating from several men. Doug sees the beating taking place from afar, but instead of rescuing Jackson, he backs away, and pretends that he hasn't seen the assault at all. Turns out, Doug still had his body cam on, and it's clearly revealed later that Doug was a witness to Jackson being in danger and did nothing to help him.

At first, it seems like Doug will get his comeuppance. He is placed on administrative leave and has to go through an Internal Affairs investigation. However, in a future episode, Doug has appealed his termination and won. He is reinstated by the Los Angeles Police Department and just has to transfer to another division. Jackson and Sergeant Wade Grey (Richard T. Jones) are determined to out Doug's racism, and they show the body-cam footage to his new sergeant, who ends up using the video as a training aid. Doug is knocked down a few pegs by this action, and loses the respect of his fellow officers. But he's still allowed to continue being a cop (with his racism likely impacting even more innocent civilians in the future).

But as upsetting and offensive as Doug's actions are, there isn't really a lot of in-depth exploration into how his behavior illustrates the very serious problem of racist policing in the real world. Because the series sort of brushes the whole incident under the rug (and tries to tie it up in a neat bow), it almost seems as though this is just an isolated incident. But most people understand that these systemic problems go all the way to the roots of law enforcement organizations, and this isn't necessarily a case of just one bad apple on the force.

Nyla Harper Is Taking a Stand Against Problematic Policing in 'The Rookie'