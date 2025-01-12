Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Rookie Season 7, Episode 1.

From The X-Files' Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) to Castle's Castle (The Rookie's own John Nolan himself, Nathan Fillion) and Beckett (Stana Katic), there is nothing like a great slow-burn procedural romance. The Rookie's contribution to this romantic subcategory is "Chenford," the romantic pairing of Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil) and Tim Bradford (Eric Winter). There was always a spark between these two, even when they were platonic and he was her Training Officer.

The buildup to Lucy and Tim becoming a couple was truly fantastic--that is, until The Rookie broke them up the very next season. It's clear that this breakup is only temporary while Tim works on himself, but that doesn't make it any less painful. The back half of Season 6 saw the two of them suffering on their own and being awkward with each other, but things got a little better when Lucy went out of her way to help Tim on multiple occasions. Their dynamic has once again shifted as of the start of Season 7, and I am loving this latest development for "Chenford."

'The Rookie' Season 7 Brings Back Tim and Lucy's Playful Banter

Image via ABC

Although the breakup was heartbreaking, I really enjoyed the post-breakup angst that it brought for Tim and Lucy, particularly the scene in the elevator when she hugged him after Mad Dog (Nick Gomez) died. Still, there's only so long that The Rookie could play a guilty Tim trying to make things up to a scorned Lucy, and I'm glad that the show has shifted things for Season 7. The season opens with Sergeant Grey (Richard T. Jones) asking Lucy to fill in as a T.O. so he doesn't have to assign a poor rookie to Smitty (Brent Huff).

Lucy and Tim then get assigned as T.O.s to the two new rookies, Seth (Patrick Keleher) and Miles (Deric Augustine). Tim and Lucy make a bet to see who can better train their rookie, and then, in a really fun scene, Tim becomes jealous and full of rage when Miles hits on Lucy. Lucy is delighted at his reaction and claims she's just glad her rookie will be easier to train. It feels like a return to their old dynamic from the early seasons when Tim was Lucy's T.O. and was still pretending not to like her. Things got so heavy between the two of them at the end of Season 6, and it's fun to see them tease each other and compete with each other again.

This New Era of "Chenford" Sets the Stage Perfectly for Their Reunion