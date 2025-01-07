It’s been a long wait since May, but The Rookie is finally set to return for a brand-new season later this month. Better yet, Season 7 will be nearly double the length of its predecessor, consisting of eighteen episodes this time around, as opposed to ten. Being larger in scope, we can only hope that this new batch of episodes is filled with the humor and heart we’ve come to expect from the hit series. Not to mention some incredibly tense and action-packed moments as our core cast of police officers brave the streets of Los Angeles as they embark on new cases. So, if you’re excited to dive back into The Rookie, keep reading below to find out when and where you can watch Season 7!

When Does ‘The Rookie’ Season 7 Premiere?

The Rookie Season 7 will debut on Tuesday, January 7, in a new time slot at 10 PM ET.

Where Can I Watch ‘The Rookie’ Season 7?

The Rookie Season 7 airs on ABC on Tuesday nights at 10/9c, after new episodes of Will Trent and High Potential.

Is 'The Rookie’ Season 7 Streaming Online?

Yes, it is! If you miss an episode of The Rookie Season 7 live, you can stream it on Hulu on the next day. However, if you don’t currently have Hulu, you’ll need to create an account and pick a subscription plan first. Feel free to check out the different Hulu subscription plans below.

Plan Price Features Hulu (With Ads) $9.99/month ($99.99/year) Access to the ad-supported streaming library. Hulu (With Ads) - Students $1.99/month Discounted price for eligible students. Hulu (No Ads) $18.99/month Access to most shows and movies without ads (some exceptions with ads before/after videos). Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (Ads), ESPN+ (Ads) $82.99/month On-demand content, live streams (sports, entertainment, news), and additional Disney+ and ESPN+ content. Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No Ads), ESPN+ (Ads) $95.99/month Streaming library without ads, live TV, and Disney+/ESPN+ content. Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No Ads), ESPN+ (Ads) $87.99/month All live TV features plus Disney+ (No Ads) and ESPN+ (Ads). No longer available for new sign-ups but retained by existing users. Live TV Only $81.99/month Access to live TV only. No access to Hulu's streaming library, Disney+, or ESPN+.

Is There a Trailer for ‘The Rookie’ Season 7?

Following last season’s cliffhanger, this intense, action-packed trailer for The Rookie Season 7 does a great job of building up hype for the dramatic manhunt of Oscar Hutchinson and Jason Wyler (Bailey’s ex-husband). It also teases the debut of two new rookies at the Mid-Wilshire station (which you can read more about later on!), as well as Tim and Lucy potentially rekindling their relationship following a messy break-up in Season 6.

What Is ‘The Rookie’ Season 7 About?

As mentioned above, The Rookie ended on a major cliffhanger last season, which saw Oscar and Jason escape from prison, with help from corrupt lawyer Monica Stevens. Without a doubt, Season 7 will hit the ground running with this thrilling storyline, which may also help set up the grand return of Elijah Stone (Brandon Jay McLaren). Elijah, who was absent during Season 6, was last seen plotting revenge against the Mid-Wilshire team with Oscar, so only time will tell whether these four criminals are all currently working together. Another significant storyline last season revolved around Blair London, a psychiatrist for the LAPD, who was sharing confidential information from her patients’ sessions with Monica to sabotage police operations. A remorseful Blair was ultimately arrested during Season 6’s finale, so perhaps she will work with the Mid-Wilshire team moving forward to help finally take down Monica.

Big dramas aside, there are plenty of personal stories to focus on too. Despite their fears of trying to balance family life and their stressful jobs, as well as Bailey’s unfortunate fertility issues, she and John still want to have a baby. During Season 6, the two shared a life-changing experience while temporarily fostering a young girl, inspiring them to consider adopting a child. Once the chaotic manhunt is over, this new season may see them begin the adoption process.

Who Stars in ‘The Rookie’ Season 7?

The Rookie boasts a large ensemble cast of characters, most of whom are returning for Season 7. This includes Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and lastly, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Other familiar faces include Brent Huff as Quigley Smitty (who doesn’t love Smitty!), Dylan Conrique as Tamara Colins, Arjay Smith as James Murray, and Angel Parker as Luna Grey.

One major absence, however, is Tru Valentino (Aaron Thorsen), who announced back in August 2024 that he would be leaving the series. Despite his departure, the show must go on, and Season 7 is set to introduce two new rookies to the station. Deric Augustine will play Miles Penn, a cop from Sugar Land, Texas, with two years of experience under his belt. Also, in his first major on-screen role, Patrick Keleher will play Seth Ridley, though not much has been revealed about his character yet.

Additionally, given where last season left off, it’s safe to assume that we’ll also see some of the series’ current antagonists return, such as Bridget Regan as Monica Stevens, Danielle Campbell as Blair London, Matthew Glave as Oscar Hutchinson, and Steve Kazee as Jason Wyler.