Season 7 of one of ABC’s acclaimed procedurals, The Rookie, arrives in a couple of days, and naturally, fans can’t wait for not only Nolan’s (Nathan Fillion) return to work but also getting to know the latest recruits. Fortunately, you can catch glimpses of the new rookies in the premiere photos newly released by TV Insider, which also shows the team prepped to take action.

In this season’s premiere, titled “The Shot,” Nolan, who is now recovering from a gunshot wound, can feel the effects of his age while the team welcomes two new rookies, Miles (Deric Augustine) and Seth (Patrick Keleher). Together, they continue hunting for two dangerous inmates, Oscar (Matthew Glave) and Jason (Steve Kazee), who broke out from prison and have very personal grudges.

As you may recall, Season 6 of The Rookie ended on May 21 of last year after premiering on February 20. Only a few weeks have passed between that season and the upcoming one, according to executive producer Alexi Hawley who previously hinted that the first episode of Season 7 will feature whether Nolan is “fully ready” to return to work despite having enough time to heal. Looking at the pictures below, Nolan seems more than ready, but his colleagues want to be totally certain as one checks on him during a mission.

What More Can You Expect in ‘The Rookie’ Season 7?