Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Rookie Season 7 Episode 3.Season 7 of The Rookie has sadly seen the off-screen and underwhelming exit of fan-favorite Aaron Thorsen (Tru Valentino). Aside from this, the show seems to be going out of its way to appeal to fans who have been around since its earlier seasons. It has already brought back Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy's (Melissa O'Neil) early-seasons dynamic and called back to Smitty (Brent Huff) renting out a trailer to Jackson (Titus Makin Jr.). In this week's episode, The Rookie continues this streak with a surprising cameo.

In The Rookie's latest episode, it brings back Rachel (Jasmine Mathews), Lucy's college friend and Tim's ex-girlfriend. The last time The Rookie fans saw Rachel in the Season 2 finale, she and Tim were in a serious relationship, and they were planning to do long-distance when she moved to New York City. The show hasn't even mentioned Rachel once since then, but this week, The Rookie finally brings her back and gives the fans answers.

'The Rookie' Finally Reveals How Tim and Rachel's Relationship Ended

Image via ABC

When Rachel revealed that she was moving to New York City for her dream job, it had looked like The Rookie was planning to end her relationship with Tim. Instead, though, the show kept them together at the end of Season 2, and then started Season 3 with Tim single. It was a major loose end, and it seemed as if The Rookie had forgotten that they were ever together. Tim then went on to date Ashley (Helena Mattsson) in Season 4, before finally entering a relationship with Lucy in Season 5. In all that time, The Rookie still never addressed his relationship with Rachel.

In Season 7, Episode 3, "Out of Pocket," Rachel shows up at the Midwilshire station to see Lucy. She reveals that her life in New York fell apart, and that she now has no job or place to live. Rachel is going to be staying with Lucy for the time being, and she might even be around for the rest of the season. When Tim sees Rachel, it is revealed that she ghosted him back when they were together. She ghosted Lucy six months ago as well, and has seemingly been pulling away from everyone from her life in Los Angeles due to the shame of what happened in New York. Now, though, Rachel and Tim have finally talked things out.

'The Rookie' Reveals How Rachel Feels About Tim and Lucy's Relationship