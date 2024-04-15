The Big Picture ABC has renewed The Rookie for a seventh season, thanks to its consistent popularity and strong viewership numbers.

Great news for fans of ABC's The Rookie — the network has officially renewed the light procedural drama for a seventh season, according to an exclusive from TVLine. The series, starring Nathan Fillion as the titular character, John Nolan, continues to draw viewers with its engaging mix of drama and humor centered around the oldest rookie in the Los Angeles Police Department. This season, despite a challenging new time slot, the series has maintained strong viewership numbers.

According to the report by TVLine, The Rookie has been averaging more than 6 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating with Live+7 playback. These figures are only slightly down from Season 5, which is a clear testament to the show's consistent popularity amongst its audiences, and another key example of just how important "dad TV" is for both networks and streaming platforms. It ranks third among ABC's dramas this season, behind only 9-1-1 and Will Trent for total audience, and trails 9-1-1 and Grey’s Anatomy in demo ratings.

What Can We Expect from The Final Episodes of 'The Rookie' in Season 6?

The show is currently on a break and will return to our screens on April 30 to finish out what has been a shortened season following last year's strikes. With only four episodes left, the finale is shaping up to be significant. In a conversation with TVLine, cast member Eric Winter, who portrays Sgt. Tim Bradford revealed that fans can expect a "big" finale, as per the show's tradition. "We always throw everything into a finale," Winter said, noting that the upcoming episodes will feature many reveals that the audience might not be anticipating.

Additionally, Winter hinted at some intriguing developments for his character and Lucy, played by Melissa O'Neil. Despite their recent turbulent breakup, the pair will share some "fun stuff" and an action-packed sequence in the upcoming episodes. Winter described the season's conclusion as ending in a "really nice way," leaving enough open-ended questions and scenarios to explore in Season 7.

The news of the renewal not only promises more thrilling and heartfelt stories from The Rookie but also ensures that fans can look forward to more character development and dramatic twists. Season 7 will undoubtedly continue to build on the foundations laid in the earlier seasons, providing more of the action, fun, and drama that viewers have come to love.

The Rookie returns to our screens on ABC on April 30. You can catch up with the latest episodes on Hulu.

