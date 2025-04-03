Seth Ridley's (Patrick Keleher) dismissal from the LAPD came as swift and easy as his ability to lie. Lucy's (Melissa O'Neil) boot, who joined The Rookie in Season 7, had made a habit of lying to get himself out of trouble, and the final straw was when he lied that his cancer was back. The show has not shared an update about what he's up to or if he plans on changing, but according to new revelations by series star Richard T. Jones, viewers should not hold their breath. "That story is done at this point," the actor told TV Line, communicating a message that the show's publicity team corroborated. Ridley's departure does not leave a huge hole in the show, but it might affect another character, Tamara.

The Rookie added two new rookies in Season 7 as Aaron Thorsen (Tru Valentino) went to another division while Celina Juarez (Lisseth Chavez) was set to graduate. Keleher and Deric Augustine joined the cast as Seth and Miles, respectively. They were assigned to new training officers, and soon enough, Seth's trainer started seeing some odd things in how he talked. Lucy later learned that her rookie was a pathological liar who had mastered making up wild scenarios to escape trouble. He claimed that his cancer was back, but after a little investigating, Lucy learned that might not be true. Ridley was cornered and forced to confess, but even his little tantrum could not cover the truth. Meanwhile, he had started a casual relationship with Lucy's friend Tamara, but one cannot imagine she would want to keep seeing him after he was discovered to be a liar of the worst kind.

What's Going on With the Other Rookie?

Image via ABC

The upside to not lying constantly is that you get to keep your job. The Rookie has some stories planned for the other rookie, Miles. In Tuesday's March 8 episode, he gets a blast from the past. "When anti-LAPD billboards emerge throughout the city, the team searches for who’s responsible. Meanwhile, a car bombing prompts an investigation, Miles reconnects with an old friend, and John (Nathan Fillion) and Bailey (Jenna Dewan) assess their ability to adopt," reads the logline for the episode "Three Billboards." In the succeeding episode, airing on April 15, the department enlists his on-camera skills. "Tim (Eric Winter) receives a strange message, launching a larger investigation into the dark web. Meanwhile, Celina works to take down a popular podcast, and Miles helps update the department’s training videos," reads the logline for The Rookie Season 7, Episode 14, "Mad About Murder."

Tune in to ABC on Tuesdays to watch new episodes and see how the rest of the season unfolds.